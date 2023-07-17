CARROLL, Iowa — Kingsley-Pierson set the tone early and the Panthers were off and running.

And K-P is now in the Iowa Class 1A semifinals for the third time in four seasons.

With a five-run first inning, the top-seeded Panthers moved into the Class 1A Final Four with a 6-1 victory over eighth-seeded South Winneshiek Monday at Merchants Park in Carroll.

"It's always very important to get off to a good start here at the state tournament," said K-P head coach Taylor Doeschot. "Everyone's always a little on edge going into the first pitch there, so to break it open a little takes that edge off.

"It really lets our pitcher settle in with a lead."

Kingsley-Pierson (28-2) ended the game with eight hits and committed one fielding error to two hits and five errors by South Winneshiek (24-12).

The Panthers will next play Lison at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In the opening frame, Kingsley-Pierson scored five times on three hits and three Warrior errors.

After South Winneshiek got the first out of the game by inducing a flyout by Conner Beelner, eight straight Panther hitters reached. Although the Warriors were able to get the second out on the base paths, more runs crossed than South Winneshiek could ultimately make up.

Kingsley-Pierson's Evan Neumann pitched into the sixth inning. The senior got one out in the sixth before being pulled in favor of Beelner, who closed the game out.

Neumann allowed just one run and two hits, while walking two and striking out six.

"Evan pitched phenomenally," said junior catcher Beau Goodwin. "Some innings, his fastball was getting them. Other innings, it was his curveball or slider. As catcher, I just have to adjust to that inning and make the right calls.

"He was amazing. It's a sign of relief for me when I have pitchers that throw all their pitches for strikes."

At the plate, Neumann went 1-for-3.

"We really just wanted to minimize mistakes." Neumann said. "We can't give anybody anything free, make them earn it. And I think we did a good job of that today, plus we took advantage of some of their mistakes.

"Pretty much everything was working for me on the mound, but I gave up too many walks. As a team, we're all extremely good friends and we're really excited about this opportunity we have."

Goodwin went 3-for-4 at the plate for K-P with a triple and run scored. He ended with half of the Panthers' four RBIs as two runs crossed via South Winneshiek errors.

Senior Boston Doeschot went 0-for-2, but reached three times (on a walk, fielder's choice and error) to score two runs and steal a base. Senior Beau Bubke had two hits for K-P, plus a walk and run scored, reaching in all three of his plate appearances.

Beelner, Neumann and senior Tyler Orzechowski made a number of nice plays on the left side of the K-P infield to keep the South Winneshiek off the bases.

"Our pitchers did a great job commanding the strike zone and going after hitters," Taylor Doeschot said. "And we have a great defense behind them. Pitching and defense was really the key for us in this one.

"I don't think it was our best performance at the plate, but we'll get back to it and be ready to go again on Wednesday."

On the pitch after Beelner came on to pitch, Neumann moved to third base and promptly made a diving stop in the gap plus a rocket of the throw to first to get the hitter at first.

"We're just taking everything one game at a time," Goodwin said. "It doesn't matter who we're playing -- an eighth seed, whoever -- we just practice hard, practice like we play.

"We have so much confidence in each other. That's what our success is built off of, just trusting each other and everyone doing their job."