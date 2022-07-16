STATE BASEBALL PREVIEWS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary's play next week

SERGEANT BLUFF — Even though two Siouxland high school baseball teams are familiar with making it to the state tournament next week, both Kingsley-Pierson and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are in unchartered territory.

The Panthers and Warriors have been to several state tournaments in the past, but none in Carroll or Iowa City.

Both of those locations started hosting last summer.

Those two programs will play their first games in new places on Monday, as K-P will play North Linn at Merchants Park in Carroll, while SB-L has a Monday game with Lewis Central at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus.

“We just want to give everyone the best experience possible and hopefully give ourselves the best chance to win a game or two,” SB-L coach Matt Nelson said.

For some of the Warriors’ players — especially the younger ones — this might be their first state tournament regardless.

The SB-L coaches and seniors know they have to give as much information out as possible in order to make the freshmen, sophomores and even juniors comfortable.

“We’re going to talk to people who were in Iowa City last year,” Nelson said. “A lot of these kids, because they’re so competitive, they’ve been in big-time moments in games. We’ve challenged these kids by going to the eastern side of the state, because we wanted them to be ready for (state) and that high level of play.

“Hopefully, all that helps.”

According to senior Cole Conlon, playing those high-level teams helped.

Conlon said playing teams like West Delaware, Dubuque Wahlert, Harlan and Carlisle gave the Warriors an eye-opening experience.

The main thing that the Class 3A-Substate 1 champions learned: Baserunning is key on both sides of the ball.

“They were getting big leads,” Conlon recalled. “We really weren’t. As we got down the stretch, we started to get more aggressive on the basepaths. That’s something we need to keep doing.”

The Warriors have stolen 116 bases, ninth best in Class 3A.

To Conlon’s point, SB-L will have to be ready defensively for the Titans to steal bases. The Titans have 146 stolen bases, and that’s the fourth-most in Class 3A.

Warriors senior Bryce Click knew that the seniors would take on the responsibility of leading the underclassmen, and it was a role neither he nor his fellow classmates took lightly.

“We just have to keep them calm,” Click said. “We have to remind them that it’s still a baseball game. Yes, there are higher stakes, but we have to keep playing.”

Panthers return to state

After the Panthers were knocked out of the 2021 tournament in the state-qualifying round last year, they return to state, but to a new ballpark.

That’s OK with coach Taylor Doeschot, as he said Wednesday that the planning to go to Carroll isn’t that much different as when he had to make plans for Des Moines.

“It’s fun, and I got up Wednesday morning, did the seeding meeting, and after that, you figure out the logistics,” Doeschot said. “You have to plan for a group of 30 people. I’ve only been to Des Moines for that one state tournament, and it’s going to be tough to beat that field, and I’ve been to Carroll once. They take great pride in that ballpark. I have no doubt it’s going to be equally impressive as (Principal Park).”

The Panthers beat Tri-Center on Tuesday in Denison, and redemption was the only thing that they had on their minds.

The Panthers redeemed themselves well, beating Tri-Center 10-1 to clinch a spot to state.

“They have big aspirations, and making it to state was definitely one of them,” Doeschot said. “They stayed focused and played clean baseball.”

Doeschot said that while the Panthers have hit the ball well this year, everyone has embraced their role as expected.

Sure, it was a pleasant surprise to have Evan Neumann and Conner Beelner each hit above .500, but the offense has executed the way Doeschot thought going into the summer.

“We’re putting the ball in play and we’re not striking out,” the Panthers coach said. “We’ve been really dependent at our depth at the plate. Even our No. 9 hitter has a high on-base percentage and hits for a little bit of power. Our big key has been our depth. Overall, when you look at our OBP, that’s the biggest thing I look at.”

The Panthers lead all Class 1A teams with a .408 batting average and a .523 OBP. They lead both categories by one point over Easton Valley in average and fellow state-qualifier in OBP.

“There’s no easy out,” Doeschot said. “They all take good at-bats, they all are good on the bases. It’s led us to where we’re at.”

Remsen St. Mary's seeks 1A title

Last year, Remsen St. Mary’s was the No. 1 seed.

The Hawks were unable to defend that seeding, as Lansing-New Albin Kee knocked out the Hawks in the semifinals of last year’s Class 1A tourney.

Coach Dean Harpenau and his players don’t want a repeat of that in 2022.

“We play for the seniors and we want to win as many games for the seniors as we can,” Harpenau said. “When we were playing for St. Mary’s, we always said, ‘Let’s win it for the seniors.’ It's a great honor to them. It hasn’t happened in a while.”

Harpenau pointed out that the Class 1A field is just as tough as the other three classes in Iowa.

This year is no different.

There are three teams with two losses or fewer. The Hawks are a perfect 33-0, while third-seeded New London is 28-1 and fourth-seeded North Linn has two losses.

Mason City Newman Catholic has the second seed, but the Knights have three losses.

The Hawks are in their seventh straight tournament, but haven’t won since 2016.

“I tell the kids that you can’t dwell on that,” Harpenau said. “Just enjoy the moment. Just play your best, and we’ll see how it turns out.”

The players, however, know they have to take every game seriously.

“You can get knocked out in any round,” Jaxon Bunkers said. “We have four really good pitchers. We can compete with any team. A lot of teams are going to have only one or two good pitchers, but we have four. We’re going to be more prepared for our opponent, hopefully.”

The Hawks open state tournament play at 1:30 p.m Monday vs. South Winneshiek, after the Panthers play North Linn.