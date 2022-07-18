STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen St. Mary's earn wins to move on in Class 1A tournament

Two Siouxland teams put up strong performances on Monday at the Class 1A state baseball tournament, and it sets up a state semifinal between Remsen St. Mary's and Kingsley-Pierson.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a 7-4 win over North Linn at Merchants Park, while the top-seeded Hawks shut out South Winneshiek 6-0.

The two teams will play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the Class 1A state championship.

"It's great for Northwest Iowa and for Plymouth County," Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. "They have great kids over there and so do wek. They're going to play hard and so will we. I expect a quality baseball game."

Here's a look at how the Panthers and Hawks won.

Kingsley-Pierson 7, North Linn 4

The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team bookended Monday’s 7-4 state quarterfinal win over North Linn with tone-setting extra-base hits.

The Panthers had three run-producing doubles that made the difference in a Class 1A opener over the Lynx at Merchants Park.

“The boys executed really well late,” Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot said. “We made a couple hiccups in the middle innings and (North Linn) scored a couple runs, but our guys stayed with the program as far as taking good at-bats and swinging at good pitches.”

In the first inning, Conner Beelner had an RBI double with no outs. Damon Schmid led off the game with a single, and Beelner drove in Schmid with that double.

Evan Neumann made it a 2-0 game with a sacrifice fly after Beelner advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Panthers then scored again in the sixth inning, down 4-2 to North Linn.

Beelner led off that inning with a walk, and two batters later, Malakie Christophersen drove in Beelner with an RBI single. Brandon Kron allowed Christophersen to score with a safety squeeze play.

Kron’s squeeze play tied the game at 4-4.

“Brandon practices bunting a lot, he doesn’t bunt for hits,” Doeschot said. “He’s a guy we can trust to get the ball down. He executed it really well.”

Then, in the seventh inning, Schmid got things going by reaching base due to a Lynx error.

Beelner kept the rally going, and Neumann bunted the two baserunners over to second and third base.

Before Christophersen came to the plate, Lynx coach Travis Griffith made a mound visit with Austin Hilmer on the bump.

The Panthers knew that they were building up a lead, and Christophersen wasted little time giving his team a lead.

On the first pitch of his seventh-inning at-bat, Christophersen laced a pitch that caught a lot of the plate to left center field, one-hopping the wall with the 358-foot marker.

So, we were thinking about small-balling a run in there, and that would have been the go-ahead run,” Doeschot said. “If he lays a bunt down, we could get it home, but I was confident that he could barrel one up. We took that play off and let him swing away. He did his job and found some grass.”

Schmid and Beelner scored on that play.

Then, Christophersen scored a couple pitches later, as Boston Doeschot hit an RBI double.

Beelner retired the side in four batters to clinch the win for the Panthers.

“He was locked in,” said Doeschot of Christophersen’s final two at-bats. “He had good at-bats prior to his big double.”

Another key for K-P was limiting the Lynx to stolen bases throughout the game.

Coming into Monday’s state quarterfinal, North Linn had stolen 219 bases, the most in the state by double digits.

On Monday, the Panthers held the Lynx to just two. The Lynx were 6-for-30 at the plate, and the trio of Neumann, Kevin Wright and Beelner combined to allow six hits and two walks.

Neumann went 3 1/3 innings, and he allowed four runs on five hits. One of those runs were earned.

Neumann struck out three and didn’t allow a walk.

Taylor Doeschot opted to bring in Wright in relief. He faced four batters, walked two but got out of that jam with a strikeout in the fourth inning.

“Kevin has some nasty off-speed stuff,” Taylor Doeschot said.

Beelner earned the nine-out save. Among the 10 batters he faced, Beelner threw a first-pitch strike all 10 times.

Austin Hilmer led the entire state with 60 bases. Hilmer had one of those two stolen bases.

“The credit goes to the pitching staff,” Doeschot said. “We just limited the damage. We weren’t going to have clean innings every inning. We didn’t really give any free bases away. North Linn had to earn its way to get on base. We’ve been holding runners all year. We’ve played teams that like to steal bases. We felt we were going to be OK in that situation.”

Remsen St. Mary's 6, South Winneshiek 0

The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team wasted little time putting up a run on the board Monday.

The Hawks (34-0) needed just two pitches in a 6-0 win over South Winneshiek to score the game’s first run during the first inning.

On the first pitch of the bottom half, pitcher Carter Schorg laced a line drive to deep center field, and he ran it out to a triple.

Jaxon Bunkers also made contact on the first pitch he saw. The Hawks junior hit a line drive to left, scoring Schorg to make it 1-0.

“We had a great start,” Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. “We had great focus on the mound from Carter, Bunkers got us going and Carter got us that triple.”

That set the tone on both sides of the ball at Merchants Park on Monday.

The Hawks tacked on two more runs during the third inning, and the tandem of Schorg and Bunkers were responsible for that, too.

Schorg forced a walk to lead off the inning, then Bunkers on a 1-2 count found a high breaking ball that he took a big cut at.

That big cut sent the ball over the wall in left field for a two-run homer.

Cael Ortmann also hit a double in the third inning, but was out by trying to steal home later in the inning.

Collin Homan hit his second home run of the postseason to lead off the fourth inning.

Remsen St. Mary’s then added its last two runs of the game during the fifth inning. Ortmann led off the inning with a walk.

Hunter Pick drove him in on the very next pitch on an RBI double.

Homan also had an RBI groundout in that inning.

Most of the Hawks’ hits came in early counts. There was a reason for that.

South Winneshiek’s starting pitcher, Keagan Streeter, came into Monday’s game with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 102/17.

The Hawks knew that Streeter was going to hit the strike zone often, so they wanted to be aggressive at the plate.

“We thought if he was going to be ahead of the zone, he would be in control, so we told the guys, ‘Let us take the control.’ They all did a great job of that.”

The Hawks also held the Warriors to just one hit. That came in the second inning, as Jamie Kuennen hit a single off Schorg.

At one point, Schorg struck out four straight batters.

Schorg earned the win. The Hawks senior went 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking two. Of the 19 batters he faced, he pitched a first-pitch strike to 15 of them. He threw 89 pitches and found the strike zone 61 times.

Jaxon Bunkers faced one batter in the sixth, and got a pop out to retire the Warriors. He threw five pitches.

Ortmann was tasked to pitch the sixth, and he didn’t have much trouble at all. In fact, Ortmann threw six pitches. All six of them were strikes.

Ortmann is comfortable to be back in the closer’s role, since RSM has three options to choose from in terms of starting pitching.

“That’s the role he relished,” Harpenau said. “He did it the right way, and he was really good at handling it. I think he’s a year older and has a year more of experience.”