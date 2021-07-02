Storm Lake baseball clips Gehlen Catholic for 20th victory

LE MARS, Iowa — Storm Lake is closing in on a Lakes Conference baseball title, but stepped out of league play for an exciting contest with Le Mars Gehlen Catholic here Friday night.
The Tornadoes scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to edge Gehlen 2-1 at Riverview Complex.
It was the 20th victory of the season for Storm Lake (20-5), while Gehlen (16-10) suffered its fifth consecutive loss.
Pako Gonzalez hit a soft line drive to left field, plating Edgar Barriero in the last of the seventh. Gehlen had the tying run on third base in the bottom, but Sam Dvergsten retired Jays’ cleanup hitter Ryan Delperdang on a grounder to third for the game’s final out.
Dvergsten came on in relief of starter Hunter DeMey with one out and runners on first and second in the last of the seventh. Gehlen’s Dylan Lehman, who had singled and gone to second on an infield hit by Traegen Kramer, advanced to third on a fly out to right field.
Storm Lake was limited to just two hits by sophomore Connor Kraft and both of its runs were unearned.
Dvergsten was hit by a pitch with one out in the third inning. The Jays then mishandled what could have been an inning-ending double play grounder and Mark Eddie made them pay, grounding an RBI single to left.
Gehlen outhit the Tornadoes 8-3, but left nine runners on base, including seven in its last three at-bats.
Storm Lake sits atop the Lakes with an 8-0 record, but still must complete conference games against Cherokee and Esthervillle-Lincoln Central that were suspended because of rain earlier this season.
“Between the Fourth of July and the big games we have next week, this is one of those games we didn’t want to get caught sleeping,” Storm Lake coach Ben Seaman said. “They’re a good team. I know this week has been rough on them, but it was against some tough opponents.
“We knew we had to be ready and we did just enough. We played really good defense and pitched it really well. Hunter did a good job of keeping them off balance and got out of that bases-loaded jam and Sam did a good job closing in what what wouldn’t be a good situation for anybody.”
Gehlen had a golden opportunity in the fifth, loading the bases with nobody out. Ryan Augustine singled to center, Aiden Spangler was hit by a pitch and Ethan Herbst beat out a bunt single.
DeMey, however, struck out the next two hitters and retired the third on a pop-out to shortstop.
Keaton Logan started the Jays’ sixth with a single down the left field line. Kraft singled with one out and Spangler drove in the tying run on an infield single.
Gehlen left runners on second and third when DeMey struck out Herbst.
With the game tied 1-1, Kraft retired the first two Storm Lake hitters in the top of the seventh. Barriero reached when the Gehlen shortstop dropped a pop-up, stole second and went to third when the throw from the catcher scooted into center field.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been bad luck, our offense has just gone dormant,” Gehlen coach Kirk Kronaizl said. “We left way too many runners on base. We have to find a way to drive kids in, especially against good teams.
“Connor did what Connor does, he really pounded the zone tonight. Hopefully we find our swing again. By no means are we packing it in, we just have to battle through some tough times right now.”
Gehlen has regular-season games left with Western Christian and state-ranked Kingsley-Pierson.
Storm Lake resumes Lakes Conference games against Cherokee on Monday and Estherville-Lincoln Central Wednesday that are both in the bottom of the second inning. In between, it plays a talented Orange City Unity Christian team on Tuesday.