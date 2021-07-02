Storm Lake baseball clips Gehlen Catholic for 20th victory

Gehlen outhit the Tornadoes 8-3, but left nine runners on base, including seven in its last three at-bats.

Storm Lake sits atop the Lakes with an 8-0 record, but still must complete conference games against Cherokee and Esthervillle-Lincoln Central that were suspended because of rain earlier this season.

“Between the Fourth of July and the big games we have next week, this is one of those games we didn’t want to get caught sleeping,” Storm Lake coach Ben Seaman said. “They’re a good team. I know this week has been rough on them, but it was against some tough opponents.

“We knew we had to be ready and we did just enough. We played really good defense and pitched it really well. Hunter did a good job of keeping them off balance and got out of that bases-loaded jam and Sam did a good job closing in what what wouldn’t be a good situation for anybody.”

Gehlen had a golden opportunity in the fifth, loading the bases with nobody out. Ryan Augustine singled to center, Aiden Spangler was hit by a pitch and Ethan Herbst beat out a bunt single.

DeMey, however, struck out the next two hitters and retired the third on a pop-out to shortstop.