SUBSTATE FINAL: Remsen-St. Mary's clinches spot at state after dominant win over Newell-Fonda

“We’re big believers in pitching,” coach Harpenau said. “If you look back at our stats the (past) how many years where we’ve made a tournament run, there are a lot of shutouts and one-run games. That is just kind of who we are, we’re built off the pitching, and we filter some timely hitting with our small ball. That is St. Mary’s baseball.”

Harpenau in particular has been superb on the mound for Remsen this year. He came into the substate title game with an 11-0 record, a 0.72 ERA, a 0.69 WHIP, and a walks to strikeouts ratio of 17 to 111.

Harpenau had eight strikeouts over his five innings of work against the Mustangs on Tuesday.

“All of our guys have been amazing,” Blaine said. “They know their job. They might not go the whole game, they might be in relief, and they are always ready. They get their job done, and that is what we need from them.”

While the team has been to state each of the past six years, the Hawks haven’t won a title since 2016, a fact that they are well aware of. For Blaine Harpenau and the other seven seniors on the Remsen St. Mary’s roster, this is the last chance at St. Mary’s baseball immortality.

A win would be the seventh state title in the Hawks’ program history.