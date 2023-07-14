As high school baseball teams from around Iowa head to either Carroll or Iowa City for the state tournament games next week, Plymouth County really put itself on the map this season.

At least in Class 1A, where teams from Plymouth account for three of the eight qualifiers.

"I think it's great," Kingsley-Pierson head coach Taylor Doeschot said. "Maybe it's an eye-opener for the rest of the state.

"There are a lot of really good teams here in the northwest corner of the state. In the 1A class, especially."

Top-seeded Kingsley-Pierson enters with a 27-2 season record.

Remsen St. Mary's is the No. 2 seed and sports a 29-2 mark, and Gehlen Catholic (23-5), the six-seed, rounds out the area representation in 1A.

"A lot of these kids have played together on all-star teams and club teams," Doeschot said. "They all kind of know each other, and I'm sure they're all friends and follow each other on social media. But it's great to get three teams through.

"I know with (Remsen St. Mary's coach) Dean Harpenau and (Gehlen Catholic head coach) Loi Kraft, we all set a goal to get to the state tournament, and I'm glad the state gave us a chance this year to finally do that. In years past, they've always put us on top of each other in substates."

If Remsen St. Mary's and Gehlen Catholic both win in the first round, the clubs will meet in the semifinals on Wednesday at Merchants Park in Carroll.

Before then, all three play in Carroll on Monday.

Remsen St. Mary's has to play seventh-seeded Saint Ansgar (26-7) at 4:30 p.m., and Gehlen draws fourth-seeded Lynnville-Sully (28-1) at 7 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, Kingsley-Pierson takes on eighth-seeded South Winneshiek (24-11). That game kicks off the tournament at 11 a.m. on Monday.

All three area teams sport at least three quality pitchers, an area of strength for the trio over the course of the season.

Offensively, the three teams match top-end hitters with depth to round out lineups with few -- if any -- easy outs.

Kingsley-Pierson's rotation is anchored by seniors Evan Neumann and Boston Doeschot. Neumann leads the Panthers in wins (nine), innings pitched (41.1), earned run average (0.51) and WHIP (0.97). Doeschot leads the team in strikeouts (61) over 37.2 innings pitched with an 0.93 ERA.

Junior Jackson Nissen has over 30 innings on the mound under his belt the season as well and has an ERA of 0.89 with a 6-0 record in nine appearances.

Doeschot also leads the team in batting average (.516), slugging percentage (.832), RBIs (48), home runs (four) and total bases (79). Seniors Conner Beelner, Beau Bubke, Tyler Orzechowski and Neumann are all hitting over .400, with senior Emerson Pratt (.392) just shy of that mark, but Pratt has a team-best on-base percentage (.597) thanks to 33 walks.

Remsen St. Mary's has three all-state pitchers back from last season's runner-up finish. Senior Jaxon Bunkers leads the club in time on the mound with 49.1 innings pitched with a 1.28 ERA and .194 batting average against. He's only one of the Hawks' most potent bats with a

Senior Isaiah Gerrietts has a pitching record of 6-0 with a 1.39 ERA to go with 58 strikeouts over 45.1 innings and a .184 batting average against.

Sophomore Collin Homan has started seven games and has as many wins with no losses in 10 total appearances with a microscopic 0.17 ERA in 41 innings of work. Opposing hitters have batted .125 against Homan, while at the plate, he's hitting .375 with a .775 slugging percentage sourced by a team-best seven home runs and 45 RBIs.

Senior Cael Ortmann has over 26 innings worked on the mound with a 1.59 ERA and done work with his bat to the tune of a .500 average over 43 at-bats. He has 12 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 42 RBIs with 43 runs scored.

Senior Alex Schroeder and sophomore Landon Waldschmitt are each hitting over .400. With a hit in his next at-bat, junior Hunter Pick (.398) may also get there. On the base paths, Schroeder leads the team with 20 stolen bases.

Gehlen has as a senior trio of Zayne Weiland, David Begnoche and Connor Kraft. Combined, the three are 17-3, and they've all pitched 30 or more innings.

All three pitchers for the Jays have an ERA under three, with Weiland leading the team in innings pitched (40), ERA (0.70) and games started (eight). Senior Brandon Gengler and junior Gabe Wiltgen have also seen 20 or more innings on the mound.

Gehlen is led offensively by senior catcher/infielder Keaton Logan, who has a .468 average over 79 at-bats. Senior Carter Kellen leads the team in RBIs with 25. Classmate Ryan Augustine isn't far behind at 23. Logan checks in with 21 and Wiltgen with 20.

Sophomores Dylan Poeckes and Jake Bogen have also been major contributors. Poeckes has the second-best batting average on the team (.403) with 13 RBIs and Bogen is hitting .333 with junior Jaxten Kramer at .328.

Augustine has the team's only home run of the season and Kraft has accounted for half of the club's six triples for the campaign.

"I'm thrilled for (the other teams). I'm glad they're there as well," Doeschot said.

West Lyon set for action on Tuesday in 2A

In Class 2A, West Lyon (24-2) qualified and will be seeded fourth with a record of 24-2. The Wildcats will take on fifth-seeded Van Buren County (26-3) at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Merchants Park in Carroll.

Senior Spencer Ver Meer has a batting average of .412 this season to go with a .577 on-base percentage with 22 RBIs. Junior Carter Ver Meer leads the team in RBIs with 29, senior Jayden Ver Meer checks in with 25, senior Ryer Crichton has 24 and Spencer Ver Meer 22.

Crichton has a batting average over .365 in 76 at-bats.

On the mound, the Wildcats' staff is anchored by Spencer Ver Meer, who has 31.1 innings pitched with an 0.89 ERA and 4-0 record. He has 32 strikeouts against 17 walks with a .128 batting average against.

Senior Evan Faber also has over 30 innings on the mound this season and has pitched to the tune of a 2.10 ERA.

West Lyon won the Siouxland Conference this season and beat West Sioux, Unity Christian and Forest City by a combined score of 22-2 this postseason to reach the state tournament.

The winner of the West Lyon-Van Buren County game will take on top-seeded Dyersville Beckman Thursday.