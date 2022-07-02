Tylar Lutgen, Warriors walk-off MOC-Floyd Valley in ten inning postseason tune-up

SERGEANT BLUFF – Despite district baseball pairings for Class 3A-Substate 1 being released before Friday’s game between MOC-Floyd Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, there was still something to prove for the third-seeded Warriors.

“We talked about if we win or lose, big or close, is really irrelevant,” Warriors coach Matt Nelson said. “The seeding is done, this isn’t a conference game, so it really means very little, but it also means a lot, and I think our kids picked up on that. This is a big game against a potential team we can see down the road depending on how everything works out.”

Friday night’s game turned out to be a battle, going into extra innings, but the Warriors broke through with a 4-3 win in 10 innings to knock off MOC-Floyd Valley.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Bryce Click singled with one out to put a runner on for the Warriors. Click worked his way to third on back-to-back wild pitches, but Jackson Van Den Bosch was able to strike out Easton Wheeler to get the second out.

With two outs, the Dutchmen decided to walk Aidan Sieperda intentionally to face Tylar Lutgen. Lutgen made them pay with a line drive that hit the pitcher, Van Den Bosch, and scored Click to win the game.

“The nerves really starting to kick in,” Lutgen said. “Aidan got intentionally walked the at-bat before me so I felt like I had really something to prove right there. Just getting the job done for my team is all I was really worried about, and I got it done.”

Van Den Bosch will be OK, and was checked out by a trainer after the game, MOC-Floyd Valley coach Brian Wede said.

The loss ended a 17-game win streak for the Dutchmen, who now sit with a 25-3 record.

“This was a really good high school baseball game with both teams really getting after it and trying their best to win and with maybe some of their some of their top arms not available,” Wede said. “It was really a fun game to be a part of and a lot of really good things on both sides that we can take to take away from it going into the postseason.”

Lutgen pitched three no-hit innings to start the game Friday night, finishing with five innings of work, striking out four. At the plate, Sieperda and Drake Van Meter drove in one RBI each in the first inning to give Sergeant Bluff-Luton a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.

A double by Blake Aalbers drove in Kooper Huss to cut the lead to 2-1. Cole Conlon added a run on a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and the lead was back to two.

Nikolai Wede hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth, and Huss hit a sacrifice to score a run to tie the game at 3-3 later in the inning.

Conlon came in to pitch in the sixth inning for the Warriors, and he locked down the Dutchmen.

Nelson has been proud of what Sieperda, Click and Conlon have accomplished on the baseball field.

“Our three seniors are three super special kids. They're all going to go to school to play at Northwestern, and you know, I'm just really happy for them,” Nelson said. “There's sometimes a lot of pressure that kids put on themselves in big games like that, and I felt that a little bit, but I was I was glad they were able to kind of get over that and then shine in certain moments. Bryce did an awesome job behind the plate like he always does.

“Cole with the big hit and coming in to kind of shut the door, they have super good offense, so I was glad he was able to come in, and we planned on him only throwing a couple innings and he ended up throwing a few more than that. He did everything that we asked him tonight,” Nelson continued.

Wede said the loss needed to be a learning experience heading into playoff baseball next week. Errors like the wild pitches in the tenth inning came back to bite MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night.

“It just goes to show how important the little things are, you know,” Wede said. “Some of the innings that we gave up runs, we were giving up free bases with errors or wild pitches or whatever and those are the kinds of things that cause you to lose games. So hopefully, our guys learned that we have to be able to get in the strike zone and not walk guys and we have to make plays and not throw wild pitches and pass balls and that sort of stuff.”

The win for the third-seeded Warriors over the top-seeded Dutchmen gives Sergeant Bluff-Luton some added confidence heading into the district playoffs next week. The Warriors have one final game against Spencer next week before starting the district tournament.

“I think you kind of remind your kids or kind of giving them that little bit of that nugget that you are a good team,” Nelson said. “Like you are able to beat the number one team in our sub state in a close game and a lot of things could have happened where it maybe would have went the other way but we were able to pull it out and yeah, if you don't get confidence from winning a tight extra inning game like that, then I don’t know what else to tell you, that's going to hopefully give you some confidence.”

