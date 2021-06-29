Unity Christian baseball defeats in-town rival MOC-Floyd Valley

“These guys believe they can win and that’s kind of a good thing to have,” Schoonhoven said. “I’ve got kids who want to play baseball right now so they’re easy to coach because they want to be out here.”

Unity Christian was to go right back to work in the conference on Wednesday, hosting Akron-Westfield. The Knights trail state-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s by one game in the War Eagle standings.

MOC-Floyd Valley (20-4) had won five in a row and 14 of its last 15 games.

“These are two teams that really wanted to win, so it was a lot of fun to be a part of,” MOC-Floyd Valley coach Brian Wede said. “They hit the ball hard all night and did a real good job offensively. That was a great defensive play in left field and in games like this with two evenly matched teams, that’s what it comes down to, who makes the plays and who doesn’t. That was a big turning point in the game.”

The Dutchmen had just five hits, but left 10 runners on base. Carson Jager and Kooper Huss led the way with two hits each.

Wede, who doubles as the Northwestern College head coach, said this game means a little more than other non-conference contests.