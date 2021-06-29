Unity Christian baseball defeats in-town rival MOC-Floyd Valley

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — They play in the same town and even share the same field, which is indeed a unique situation.
And, this particular summer, MOC-Floyd Valley and Unity Christian have another thing in common.
Both schools have talented high school baseball teams.
Unity Christian came away a 9-5 winner over the Dutchmen on a perfect night for baseball here Tuesday. The Knights – competing for a War Eagle Conference title – bested Siouxland Conference leader MOC-Floyd Valley and salvaged a split of their season series.
MOC-Floyd Valley belted the Knights 17-5 in the Dutchmen Tournament here June 5, but Unity Christian rallied from an early deficit to win this time around.
Unity, now 16-4 overall, scored in its first at-bat, but spotted the Dutch four runs in a strange second stanza.
In the second, the Knights were called for catcher’s interference (when the catcher’s mitt interferes with the batter’s swing) twice in a row. They also committed an error, walked a batter and uncorked a wild pitch. Nik Wede’s two-run single was the only hit of the inning.
After that, Unity limited the Dutch to a single run, thanks mainly to an oustanding defensive play by left fielder James Bouma.
“We have to own up to those four runs, but after that I thought Clayton (Bosma) did what he had to on the mound, kept them a little bit off balance and our defense after that was pretty salty," Unity Christian coach Marlin Schoonhoven said.
Already trailing 5-2 with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth, Bouma tracked down a long drive off the bat of Kael Arends, more than likely robbing Arends of a grand slam home run.
That play seemed to ignite the Knights, who scored five times in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 7-5 lead. Tanner Schouten started the rally with a two-run homer over the centerfield fence.
Unity crept closer when Tyler Wierenga singled and Blake Vande Vegte and Bouma drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Wierenga to score and advanced the other two runners. Bouma slid in with the go-ahead run when Jacob Dragstra hit a grounder to third and the third baseman elected to throw home instead of first.
Wierenga and Bouma slapped RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth for Unity which collected 12 hits off three different Dutch pitchers.
Clayton Bosma spaced four hits over five innings before giving way to freshman lefty Cole Rens, who pitched a pair of scoreless innings.
Bosma and Dragstra collected two doubles apiece for the winners. Wierenaga finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Eli Erwin tripled and scored a run.
“These guys believe they can win and that’s kind of a good thing to have,” Schoonhoven said. “I’ve got kids who want to play baseball right now so they’re easy to coach because they want to be out here.”
Unity Christian was to go right back to work in the conference on Wednesday, hosting Akron-Westfield. The Knights trail state-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s by one game in the War Eagle standings.
MOC-Floyd Valley (20-4) had won five in a row and 14 of its last 15 games.
“These are two teams that really wanted to win, so it was a lot of fun to be a part of,” MOC-Floyd Valley coach Brian Wede said. “They hit the ball hard all night and did a real good job offensively. That was a great defensive play in left field and in games like this with two evenly matched teams, that’s what it comes down to, who makes the plays and who doesn’t. That was a big turning point in the game.”
The Dutchmen had just five hits, but left 10 runners on base. Carson Jager and Kooper Huss led the way with two hits each.
Wede, who doubles as the Northwestern College head coach, said this game means a little more than other non-conference contests.
“A lot of our guys grew up playing each other in all the sports,” Wede said. “So they know each other and there’s more to this game, for sure.