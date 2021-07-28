Unity Christian falls to Van Meter at state semis in Schoonhoven's final game

Bosma escaped further damage, though, by getting the next batter to fly out to the right field.

In the top of the seventh, the Knights went down in order, as Eli Erwin flew out to center, James Bouma struck out looking, and Vande Vegte grounded out to Baumhover at second base to end the game.

When the final out was made, the Van Meter crowd roared its approval, as the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Class 2A state final for the third year in a row.

“We had all the momentum in the world, and then they slowly started chipping,” senior Tanner Schouten said. “I’ve got to give credit to our guys, we kept fighting. We kept fighting, and that is all we’ve got to do. I knew that every one of them played their hardest. (We) just didn’t come out on top.”

While he and his players wished that they could play for one more day, Schoonhoven was proud as he walked off the field with his team for the final time. He will be stepping away from the program to focus on his job as a school administrator at Sheldon Christian School.

“These guys, they did everything they could to win the baseball game,” Schoonhoven said. “I don’t have any regrets about what we did. They were awesome here tonight.”