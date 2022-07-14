UPDATED: Sergeant Bluff-Luton returns to Class 3A state tournament with win over Spencer

SERGEANT BLUFF — Cole Conlon played out the moment in his dreams as he was sleeping on Tuesday night. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior saw it play out in an 8-3 state-qualifying win on Monday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s elementary school.

Conlon came in the seventh inning and retired the final two batters to help the Warriors get to state for the first time since 2020.

Conlon said he went to bed dreaming of the chance to pitch in the biggest game of the season.

“In our batting practice today, I asked (Coach Matt Nelson) what his plan was for pitching tonight,” Conlon said. “He said, ‘If we need a guy late, you’re the guy.’ I was like, ‘Great, I dreamed of it last night.’ I wanted to end it for our guys.”

Conlon said he earned the final out in his dream by getting a Tiger hitter to fly out to Easton Wheeler.

That didn’t happen.

Instead, Conlon got a strikeout to clinch the win for the Warriors. The celebration was on once catcher Bryce Click — who earned the win after pitching 6 1/3 innings — caught the final strike.

The two seniors — who are both going to Northwestern — embraced for a couple seconds before their teammates on the field and the dugout swarmed in.

“Bryce and I got our hug,” Conlon said. “I was trying to strike the kid out. I’m not going to lie. I wanted to shut the door on them. That was my goal, and that’s what happened. It was so sweet. I can’t even share how good I feel.”

SB-L also found out what its opponent and seed was after the coaches’ seeding meeting on Thursday.

The Warriors earned the No. 6 seed on Thursday, and will play third-seeded Lewis Central at 5 p.m. Monday at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

“You look at what the matchups are, and there are still a lot of good teams left in the state,” Nelson said.

The Titans went 31-3, as their losses were to state-qualifier Dowling Catholic, Urbandale and Glenwood.

The Warriors didn’t have to experience late-inning nerves like it did Monday in a 2-1 win over Bishop Heelan.

SB-L scored five times in the fifth inning, and they got three hits during that stanza.

Aidan Sieperda led off the inning with a first-pitch double to left field.

Then, with one out, the Warriors had eight straight guys reach base, and not all of them were via hits.

Carter Brown and Scott Kroll each had run-producing hits.

Brayden Kerr and Wheeler even drove in runs by being hit by pitches.

“If your guys are guys like on Monday, in tournament baseball, if the guys who don’t get a lot of the accolades, if they step up, it’s soul-crushing for an opponent,” Nelson said.

Kerr received the offensive player of the game from the seniors, and it was well deserved.

The Warriors freshman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

“Our mentality when we go up to the plate is to get the next guy (up),” Kerr said. “Whether it’s a hit, a walk or a hit-by-pitch, whatever it is, just get it to the next guy, and we did that tonight.”

Click did his job on the mound, too. He went through 101 pitches in his six-plus innings of work.

Of those 101 pitches, he threw 60 strikes.

Click earned three runs on five hits. He struck out four and struck out four.

The Tigers scored two of those three runs in the seventh inning, off a Devin Dirrkx two-run home run over the right-field fence.

Sophomore Kade Johnson had the other RBI for the Tigers.

Click was jubilant after the game, wanting hugs from teammates, coaches and fans who joined the party after the postgame speech from Nelson.

“I’m super proud of these guys,” Click said. “We battled through everything. A lot of doubts about this team and toward this team and we shook those away. We knew it was just a baseball game. We knew we had to play the game like we know how, and we had to respect every opponent. Seeding didn’t go our way. It didn’t matter. We just had to go to battle.”

The Warriors had to go through three tough opponents in order to become the Substate 1 winner.

SB-L first beat Le Mars in a 7-4 game at home, then knocked out Heelan at Lewis and Clark Park Monday night in what some coaches and fans had hoped would have been a substate final.

“It’s really an accomplishment to get to the state tournament when you play in a quality substate as we did,” Nelson said. “Our kids should be very proud of this. I think they are still a little hungry, however. I think they still have a little bit they want to prove at the next level.”