The Class 1A and 2A district baseball tournaments got underwat on Saturday. Here is a look at how Siouxland teams fared in the opening round of the postseason:

Class 2A

Central Lyon 1, Western Christian 0: Reece Vander Zee threw a seven-inning perfect game in the win for Central Lyon in District 2 play.

Western Christian no-hit the Lions as well, but Central Lyon drew six walks to scratch across a run a run in the bottom of the fifth inning stood as the only run of the game as the home Lions (14-10) defended Borman Forster Field and will move on with a victory over the Wolfpack (4-14).

Pinch-hitter Sam Christensen had the Central Lyon RBI.

Cherokee Washington 4, MVAOCOU 3: Cherokee (10-14) scored three runs in the first but saw MVAOCOU (14-12) respond at home with one run in each of the fourth and fifth in the District 15 game. The Braves scored in the top of the sixth to go up 4-2 and the Rams could only make up half the gap in the bottom.

Sioux Central 7, Emmetsburg 6: Konnor McKeever had two RBIs from the leadoff spot in the Sioux Central (10-13) lineup and Boden Bright, Hunter Cooper and Sawyer Hollesen all had one RBI at Okoboji High School as the Rebels put away the E-Hawks (8-12) in District 1.

Jacob Hargens was the winning pitcher after going six innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out 10.

West Sioux 6, Sibley-Ocheyeday 3: West Sioux (7-12) ended a six-game losing streak by ending Sibley-Ocheyedan's season at Central Lyon's Borman Forster Fieldi in Rock Rapids in District 2. The Generals (7-13) scored three run in the top of the first but coudldn't push any more runs across as the Falcons scored once in the fourth before piling on five runs in the fifth.

Dylan Wiggins and Karsen Van Oort had two RBIs each for West Sioux and Mason Coppock got the win after pitching into the seventh with six strikeouts and allowing three runs (none counted as earned) on four hits.

Pocahontas Area 14, East Sac County 7: Leadoff hitter Trevor Sturhenberg was 3-for-4 with a walk, four RBIs and four runs scored for Pocahontas Area (13-14) in the win over East Sac County (3-15) in District 3 at Manson's Keith Hart Athletic Complex.

Hunter Trewyn also went for four RBIs for the Indians and also picked up the pitching win in throwing five innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits while striking out three.

Okoboji 9, Sheldon 2: The Pioneers (14-12) had little troubling moving on at home in District 1 behind a three-RBI effort by Brennan Baschke and two each from Tyler Netsch and Caden Chapman.

Landon Duvall was the winning pitcher as he went five innings and struck out six while allowing just one unearned run on five hits to the Orabs (4-14).

Ridge View 11, OABCIG 1: Ridge View (14-7) scored in each of the first four innings to easily advance past OABCIG (6-13) in District 15.

Cael Myrtue got the win on the mound for the Raptors at Ridge View High School by throwing five innings and allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts. He was also a standout at the plate in going 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

Class 1A

George Little-Rock 15, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 4 (6 inn.): Collin DeLeeuw had half of George-Little's 13 RBIs in the District 1 game at MMCRU High School.

DeLeeuw finished 3-for-4 with a double, run scored, stolen base and six RBIs. Charlie Hamilton added three RBIs and Brandon Van Briesen had two as George-Little Rock (2-18) went for 11 hits as a team. Brandon Van Briesen pitched into the sixth and struck out six while allowing four runs (one earned) to get the win.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (5-16) got two RBIs from Trenton Vollink, but fell behind by three after two innings and trailed by nine after four.

MMCRU 4, South O'Brien 0: MMCRU took an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first and tacked on a few more insurance runs at home to move into the District 1 semifinals.

After scoring in the first, MMCRU (10-12) pushed three runs across in the fifth while keeping South O'Brien (2-18) scoreless.

It was the third meeting between the clubs this season. All three were won by MMCRU.

Akron-Westfield 10, West Monona 0 (6 inn.): The home Westerners (20-8) piled it on after going scoreless in the first. Akron-Westfield scored in each of the five frames to follow, capped off by a four-run sixth to 10-run rule the Spartans (2-17) in District 16 in Akron.

Newell-Fonda 9, GTRA 3: As the top seed in District 2, Newell-Fonda (21-5) hosted the Titans (1-21) and grabbed a 3-0 lead by the end of the second inning to pave the way to victory.

GTRA was held to just five hits as Newell-Fonda used three pitchers. The Mustangs had seven hits and put seperation between the clubs with three runs in each of the fourth and fifth.

Woodbury Central 9, Ar-We-Va 0: The Wildcats (16-5) put distance between themselves and the Rockets (0-15) early in the District 14 contest with five runs in the first inning and scores in the second and third as well at Woodbury Central.

The Wildcats tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth to put this one away and advance.

Woodbine 3, Westwood 2 (10 inn.): It took Woodbine (18-6) extra innings after it allowed two Westwood (6-13) runs over the first three innings of play in District 16 at Woodbury Central, but held the Rebels scoreless from there on out as the winning Tigers pushed runs across in the fourth and seventh to tie before winning it in 10th.

Alta-Aurelia 8, Audubon 0: The District 13 game went scorless for the first two innings before Alta-Aurelia (21-7) scored seven of its eight runs in the third and fourth on its home field. Cale Brechwald was the winning pitcher as he held Audubon (5-19) to two hits over six innings before Carson Reinert closed it out.

Brechwald, Reinert and Gavin Sleezer all had one RBI each for the Warriors.

Mississippi River Athletic Conference

SC North 4-0, Ankeny Centennial 1-3: The Stars (26-12) put up two runs in each of the first and third innings to steal Game 1 of a home doubleheader against Class 5A top-ranked Centennial (29-6). North hosts a regular season finale against Unity Christian on Monday before the Stars take on MRAC foe Council Bluffs Lincoln in Sioux City to start the Class 4A playoffs.