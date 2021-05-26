Veteran East squad rewards new head coach

Riemer connected for home runs in both games. Thompson was 4-for-5 in the second game and his only out was a screaming liner to right field. Boever also homered and was masterful on the mound, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced in the first game.

East took advantage of 10 walks and four SB-L errors in the opener. The Black Raiders set the tone with four runs in the first inning and got on the board in each of the five frames.

Bennett Vanderloo had a single and double, driving in a pair, while Aidan Houkup tacked on two hits, including an RBI double. Kaleb Nutt walked all four times he came to bat.

East took a 13-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth before the Warriors scored three times. Two of those were on solo homers by Matthew McCrory and Drake Van Meter.

The Black Raiders amassed 15 hits in the nightcap, including four singles by Thompson, a fleet centerfielder who also made a couple of fine defensive plays. East tallied all 11 of its runs in the first four innings.

Sean McManamy allowed just one hit in 2 2/3 innings and SB-L managed only two hits the entire game. Bryce Click and Tylar Lutgen each doubled for the Warriors.