Veteran East squad rewards new head coach

SERGEANT BLUFF – As head coaching debuts go, things couldn’t have turned out much better for Trevor Miller here Tuesday night.
Miller, a longtime Sioux City East assistant coach, took over the head baseball coaching reins this season and his Black Raiders presented him with a rousing welcome in their 2021 openers.
East smacked Sergeant Bluff-Luton twice, winning the first game 13-3 in five innings and the nightcap by an 11-3 count.
The Missouri River Conference twin bill matched teams with contrasting makeups.
East is a veteran squad primed for a run at the league title, while SB-L is in a total rebuilding phase.
“We have seniors who have just been grinding,” said Miller, now in his 10th season on the East staff. “Last year we didn’t get pre-season and this year we did and the guys really took advantage of that. They worked hard starting in January and all the way up until last night at practice they’ve been grinding and they were ready.”
Although both coaches used a number of pitchers in each game, East got strong performances from each of its starters and combined for 25 hits in the doubleheader.
The top three batters in the Black Raider lineup are indeed dynamic. Seniors Cam Riemer, Terrick Thompson and Cael Boever were a combined 13-for-21 with nine RBIs and 13 runs scored.
Riemer connected for home runs in both games. Thompson was 4-for-5 in the second game and his only out was a screaming liner to right field. Boever also homered and was masterful on the mound, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced in the first game.
East took advantage of 10 walks and four SB-L errors in the opener. The Black Raiders set the tone with four runs in the first inning and got on the board in each of the five frames.
Bennett Vanderloo had a single and double, driving in a pair, while Aidan Houkup tacked on two hits, including an RBI double. Kaleb Nutt walked all four times he came to bat.
East took a 13-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth before the Warriors scored three times. Two of those were on solo homers by Matthew McCrory and Drake Van Meter.
The Black Raiders amassed 15 hits in the nightcap, including four singles by Thompson, a fleet centerfielder who also made a couple of fine defensive plays. East tallied all 11 of its runs in the first four innings.
Sean McManamy allowed just one hit in 2 2/3 innings and SB-L managed only two hits the entire game. Bryce Click and Tylar Lutgen each doubled for the Warriors.
East’s Houkup drove in two more runs in the second game, while Cole Johnson stroked a two-run single.
“I wasn’t anticipating this,” Miller said. “Man, we swung the bats well. We were real disciplined at the plate. Sergeant Bluff is a good team and we know they have some guys coming. We’re just happy to get back to baseball.”
Miller said the transition to head coach has been smooth.
“This is actually my 10th season, so the transition has been nice,” he said. “Dike (former head coach Kevin Dicus) let me do a lot, so it was very smooth. And, I have really, really, really good assistants so that makes it much easier.”
For Sergeant Bluff-Luton, it’s about gaining experience more than anything. The Warriors have won several MRAC titles of late, but graduated the entire core of players from those squads.
“Some of these guys were in action in a live varsity game for the first time,” SB-L Coach Matt Nelson said. “We have two guys who were on the varsity team last year.
“I’ve never been excited about losing, but I think we took a step in the right direction tonight. We have guys who got the opportunity to get into a varsity game and see what it’s like. We just have to find the team that’s going to be the best for us.”