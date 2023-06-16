Even as the the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team and Sioux City East split the Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Sioux City East High School, the winning side in each game trailed at one point of the game.

SB-L took Game 1 by a 6-3 score, but East rallied to take the second game, 5-4 in nine innings.

In Game 2, the Warriors pushed a run across in the top of the first, but East answered with two in the bottom of the second and one each in the fourth and fifth. SB-L scored three in the sixth to tie it and took a one-run lead in the ninth after the sides ended the seventh tied at four. But East scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to end it on a Kelynn Jacobsen walk-off hit to score Jax Theeler.

Theeler pitched into the fifth for East and allowed one run on four hits and seven walks while striking out five. Quinton Ashcraft threw three frames and got the win as he allowed one run on three hits, walked three and struck out four.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-7, 12-6 MRAC) fell behind in the opener after scoring the game's first run in the second inning, but East (16-10, 12-8) took the lead with three runs in the third only to see SB-L score the game's final five runs over the course of the fifth and sixth frames.

Tanner Kleene threw four innings in Game 2 and got the win for SB-L after he allowed three runs on five hits, hit three batters and struck out one. Easton Wheeler and Tylar Lutgen each had two RBIs in the nightcap to lead the Warriros to the win.

SC North 6-3, Le Mars 2-5: After Sioux City North took Game 1 on the road at Le Mars, the home Bulldogs rebounded to take the second and split the Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The teams also split a doubleheader to start the season in on May 23. Entering this season, Le Mars (10-12, 9-11 MRAC) had won seven of eight meetings between the sides, though they've now each won three in the last six encounters.

North (16-10, 12-8) scored first in Game 2 with a run in the top of the first, but Le Mars answered in the bottom to tie it and a three-run fifth for the Bulldogs proved to be the difference.

Evan Pratt was the winning pithcer for Le Mars. He struck out five over three innings and allowed one run on two hits and one walk. Pratt and Kole Carpenter also had two RBIs at the plate.

No. 6 (3A) Heelan 7-7, SC West 1-0: Bishop Heelan had little trouble in getting a doubleheader sweep over the Wolverines in a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Sioux City West High School.

The winning Crusaders (19-7, 16-4 MRAC) scored in each of the first four innings of Game 1 to jump out to a 5-1 lead before adding two more in the sixth as Jaron Bleeker allowed West (4-21, 3-17) to score once in a seven inning complete game effort in which he had 13 strikeouts and surrendered just two hits and one walk.

At the plate, Brady Baker went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in Game 1.

In the nightcap, five different Crusaders tallied one RBI each to pave the way to victory. Kaleb LaFavor tossed six innings for Heelan to get the win on the mound. He struck out nine and allowed two hits and two walks in the shutout.