Warriors prove they belong with state semifinal appearance

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Being an underdog wasn’t foreign to Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Matt Nelson’s squad.

The Warriors have embraced the feeling of being overlooked, and despite falling to the second-seeded Western Dubuque Bobcats 9-6 Wednesday night, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had proved a point.

“We've had a lot of people that, it's interesting, whether it's direct comments or it's indirect things that are said you know, ‘oh, yeah, you guys are getting lucky with some calls’ or ‘it's amazing that you guys are actually here,’” Nelson said. “And our guys took that as we do feel like we deserve to be here and we do feel like we can play with some of the best teams in the state. It's really hard to get to the state semifinals, you can't just get lucky you have to be a dang good baseball team.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton proved they are a good baseball team despite the opinions of others.

While the Warriors started the season 10th in the preseason Iowa High School Coaches Association preseason ranking, they never reappeared inside the top 10. The Warriors were seeded third by the coaches of the team in their district for the playoffs, yet preserved to make it to the state tournament.

“We really felt like we got a really difficult district draw, just to try and make it to the state tournament,” Nelson said. “We were able to beat some really good teams even to get here. And then obviously, once you get down here, you're going to play some really solid teams. So to be able to beat a real quality opponent in Lewis Central and to be able to hang with Western Dubuque, who has had a tremendous year. When you read their resume of who they played and how they've done against teams on that side of the state, it's very impressive.

“I was really happy and pleased that our kids showed that we deserve to be there, and that we can compete with literally anybody we play,” Nelson continued.

After defeating Lewis Central 5-4 in eight innings Monday, the Warriors held the lead at three different points in Wednesday’s loss. They jumped ahead 3-0 in the first, 5-4 in the fourth and 6-5 in the fifth before the Bobcats took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.

Wednesday, the Warriors leaned on senior Bryce Click on the mound. Click is a Northwestern commit that primarily plays catcher, but has stepped up on multiple occasions on the mound, including the complete game Wednesday.

“Bryce is a great pitcher, but that's not his primary spot,” Nelson said. “But for the last three years, he's been asked to do that, and he's such an athletic, competitive kid that he gives us a chance to win in all of those games. There were times in that game where we felt that we needed to really mix things up, we need to get something a little bit different for them to see. And about every time we thought about doing that, he'd have a great inning or he'd get us out of something or he’d throw some of the fastest pitches that he's thrown all year.”

Click will be joined by two of his high school teammates at Northwestern, Aidan Sieperda and Cole Conlon. The three seniors for Sergeant Bluff-Luton will be playing college ball together too.

For Click, Nelson believes the Red Raiders are very high on him and will look to get him into the lineup fairly quickly. Sieperda has had conversations about being a pitcher or a two-way player for Northwestern. Conlon, primarily a middle infielder for the Warriors, will bring his grit and determination that Nelson believes will get him where he wants to go in life.

“They're three tremendous young men who come from great families, great baseball families,” Nelson said. “They are totally supportive of us and what we do. Bryce is maybe a little bit more of a vet, playing a little bit more when he was younger, kind of a catching role for us, but those three came on last year, and they stepped up to the plate. And this year, they really took on more of that leadership as a vocal leader and then doing things on the field that gets guys started to rally around them and I couldn't ask for a better group of seniors that kind of helped lead the team this year.”

And what those three seniors did was help foster a team culture that got Sergeant Bluff-Luton a semifinals appearance in the Class 3A State tournament and had fun doing it.

“I think, throughout the year, they did feel like, maybe, some of the hype and some of the other accolades were going to other players and other teams, and sometimes that's all it takes to just keep driving you to try and be your best and to keep trying to do everything you can to help your team win,” Nelson said. “There's no me guys on our team. That's probably one of the nice things I like about them the most is they genuinely just care about each other and they care about the team, it's not about one individual ego.

“It's been a super fun time. We're on our way back now from Iowa City but it was a great time,” Nelson continued. “They all get along, we have great baseball families and it couldn’t have been a better experience for us minus, maybe get one or two more wins.”