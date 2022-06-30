WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan graduate Bernie Schreiber honored Thursday on his birthday

SIOUX CITY — Bernie Schreiber didn’t take being recognized lightly on Thursday at Bishop Mueller Field.

Schreiber, a former Bishop Heelan High School standout who also played at the University of Mississippi, was celebrated by the Crusaders in-between games of a Missouri River doubleheader against Le Mars.

Schreiber was celebrating his 89th birthday on Thursday, and he thought it was a good present for him to return to Heelan’s baseball field.

“I’m very, very happy that somebody did this and I don’t know who did and kept it a secret, but it’s wonderful to be back as a Crusader,” Schreiber said. “I’ve done a lot of things around the country, but it’s always great to be back in Sioux City.”

Schreiber graduated from Bishop Heelan in 1951, and was one of the few high school student-athletes to have played baseball in the metro.

“Sioux City is very special to me,” Schreiber said. “It’s good to be back home. I never considered settling down permanently anywhere else. I remember all the good days when I got a base hit. We were the only team in town that had a baseball team. And, we played against a lot of the Catholic schools in the territory. You remember the good days.”

Schreiber was a four-sport athlete at Heelan, and several colleges came calling, including Iowa.

The Crusaders alumnus first attended Morningside on a football and basketball scholarship. Schreiber spent a semester at Morningside, Schreiber then went to Iowa, but the military came calling.

Schreiber was sent a letter by the military, and the letter said he had to report to camp within 18 days.

As Schreiber recalled it, they sent him back home because he got overcalled by one.

His path took him to Ole Miss.

“Through unusual circumstances, I had a former guy who owned a furniture store in Sioux City, and he used to play at Ole Miss,” Schreiber said. “He was also a quarterback and president of the ‘M Club.’ His brother visited and he called down and said, ‘There’s a really good baseball player right here in Sioux City.’ I wound up making the starting lineup and they put me on full scholarship.”

Schreiber ended up having a stellar career at Ole Miss. he was a four-year starter with the Rebels, hitting .343 in his four years in Oxford, Mississippi.

He was an All-American at Ole Miss, and in 1955 and ‘56, he got All-Conference honors.

Schreiber hit .443 in a season that earned him a batting title in the Southeastern Conference.

Schreiber was also a member of the 1956 Rebels team that qualified for the College World Series, but because of NCAA freshman eligibility rules back then, the Heelan grad wasn’t able to play.

However, Schreiber was able to celebrate the Rebels winning the national championship earlier this week over Oklahoma.

“I’m a crazy Ole Miss fan,” said Schreiber with a laugh.

