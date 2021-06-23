WATCH NOW: Carter Bleil's mad dash lifts Woodbury Central to extra-innings win

“I’m just having a lot of fun playing baseball,” Bleil said. “It’s my favorite sport, so I just come out here, make sure I have fun, do the right things, and the baseball gods will do good things for me too.”

Free from the shackles of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Bleil and his Woodbury Central teammates are having a blast. The team has now won five consecutive games, and sit in second place in the Western Valley standings with a 13-6 overall record, behind only Kingsley-Pierson, currently 18-2.

For Bleil, the squad's close-knit atmosphere is a big reason that they have had so much success this season.

That, and their potent offense.

As a team, the Wildcats are hitting .372, which ranks sixth-best in the state, regardless of class. The team’s .493 on-base percentage is Iowa’s seventh-highest mark, and the team had driven in 154 total RBI prior to Tuesday’s game.

“All of us out here just have so much fun together," Bleil said. "We all have the best bond of any team that I’ve been on. The team just makes it so much fun. I look forward to going to practice or a game every day.”

After the thrilling one-run win, Bleil said that Tuesday's game was his favorite of the season so far.