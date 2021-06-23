WATCH NOW: Carter Bleil's mad dash lifts Woodbury Central to extra-innings win

HINTON, Iowa — Big moments call for big-time plays, and nobody provided more big-time plays on Tuesday night in Hinton than Woodbury Central High School junior Carter Bleil.
In the most important moment of the game, the Wildcats turned to their best player — and he delivered.
Bleil finished the night with three hits — a single, a double and a triple — in the Wildcats’ 12-11 victory over Hinton.
Bleil scored the eventual winning run in the top of the 10th inning, as he came around from second base on a fly ball to center field from sophomore teammate Will DeStigter.
Bleil broke toward third base on the fly ball, and then sprinted toward home when the throw from Hinton center fielder Carter Worden sailed over the third baseman's head.
In the bottom of the 10th, freshman pitcher Eric McGill allowed a single and a walk, but struck out Blackhawks catcher Dylan Hartman to end the game.
The scoring play in the top of the 10th was a perfect example of what Bleil brings to the team, said Woodbury Central coach Andy Compton.
“He’s a very talented kid, (it’s) just him being a competitor. He wants to win. I think that is what puts him up there with a lot of guys,” Compton said. “It’s just refusing to lose, and taking whatever advantage we can get. I had him held up, but he saw it and reacted to it.”
“That is him refusing to lose.”
While Compton put up the stop sign, it seemed that nothing was going to stop Bleil from scoring. With the game nearing the three-hour mark, he wanted the game to be over.
“I’m going to be honest, I didn’t see the stop sign,” Bleil said. “Good thing I was safe, or I would’ve had to run a lot probably tomorrow at practice. I was trying to make something happen. Our bats were hot, but I was trying to make something happen, because it was getting pretty late.”
Bleil is in his fourth year as a starter for the Wildcats. having first broken into the lineup as an eighth grader. That season, he hit .425, with 36 RBI and 34 base hits. In his freshman year of 2019, he hit .245 with 27 base hits and 17 RBI. Last year, as a junior, he hit .447 and drove in a team-high 19 RBI in the team’s abbreviated 16-game season.
This season Bleil has exploded at the plate. Going into Tuesday’s game, he was hitting .500, with a .603 on-base percentage, a .714 slugging percentage, and a team-high 25 RBI.
On Tuesday, Bleil struck out in his first at-bat, but hit a third-inning single, and later scored on a hit by Destigter. In the fifth, he drove in two runs with a triple, and then walked and scored in the Wildcats’ big sixth inning.
When the hits come as easily as they have to Bleil this season, the game is pretty easy to love.
“I’m just having a lot of fun playing baseball,” Bleil said. “It’s my favorite sport, so I just come out here, make sure I have fun, do the right things, and the baseball gods will do good things for me too.”
Free from the shackles of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Bleil and his Woodbury Central teammates are having a blast. The team has now won five consecutive games, and sit in second place in the Western Valley standings with a 13-6 overall record, behind only Kingsley-Pierson, currently 18-2.
For Bleil, the squad's close-knit atmosphere is a big reason that they have had so much success this season.
That, and their potent offense.
As a team, the Wildcats are hitting .372, which ranks sixth-best in the state, regardless of class. The team’s .493 on-base percentage is Iowa’s seventh-highest mark, and the team had driven in 154 total RBI prior to Tuesday’s game.
“All of us out here just have so much fun together," Bleil said. "We all have the best bond of any team that I’ve been on. The team just makes it so much fun. I look forward to going to practice or a game every day.”
After the thrilling one-run win, Bleil said that Tuesday's game was his favorite of the season so far.
It had everything. Multiple late-game lead changes, plenty of big-time strikeouts, some sparkling defense, and a game-clinching play that brought the visiting crowd to its feet.
“This was definitely the most exciting (win) of the season, if not my high school career so far,” Bleil said. “I still have a lot of nerves and excitement from that last run.”
Woodbury Central will play again on Wednesday, at OABCIG. Hinton, which fell to 11-6 with the loss, will play its next game on June 30, against Gehlen Catholic.