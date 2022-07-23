WATCH NOW: No. 1 Remsen St. Mary's loses by a single run in Class 1A baseball championship

CARROLL, Iowa — The little plays matter.

The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team know the game quite well, but a couple tough bounces cost the Hawks on Friday.

The top-seeded Hawks lost in the Class 1A state championship game to New London, 8-7, at Merchants Park.

It’s the Hawks’ first loss of the season, and it came on the worst possible day.

“There were about five mistakes we made in this game,” Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. “They bit us. We didn’t do some of the little things today. You can’t make mistakes against a team like New London. They were here last year and now they have a bunch of seniors. When you make a few mistakes, good teams like them will make you pay for them.”

New London clinched its first state championship on Friday on its third trip.

The Hawks committed three errors in the game, and the Tigers took advantage of those miscues.

They had two in the third inning, and the Tigers scored twice. There was also an error during the fourth inning, where New London scored four of its runs.

“Being that close to something, that close to the championship, but we didn’t get it done,” Hawks junior Cael Ortmann said.

Despite the mistakes, the Hawks had a chance to win it in the end.

They had the bases loaded in the seventh inning with one out. Jaxon Bunkers started the rally with a walk, then Cael Ortmann reached base on a Tigers error.

Hunter Pick then forced a walk to load the bases.

The Tigers clinched the state championship by forcing Alex Schroeder to ground into a 1-2-3 double play.

Schroeder attempted to put down a squeeze play with one strike as Bunkers was coming down the line, but Tigers pitcher Kooper Schulte threw the pitch high and outside.

Schroeder made contact with the pitch, but fouled it off and got to two strokes.

Schulte threw a pitch in the strike zone, but the ball came right back to him and the Tigers executed the double play.

Despite falling short, Harpenau was proud of his team not giving up.

“It’s a hard loss, it’s a tough loss, but I’m really proud of them,” Harpenau said. “

It seemed like in the beginning that the Hawks were going to dominate the game. They scored thrice in the first inning, all off of extra-base hits.

Schorg led off the bottom of the first with a triple to centerfield.

New London centerfielder Joshua Catala was playing shallow, and Schorg lifted the ball over Catala’s head.

Then, Bunkers laced a double to the gap in left center field, putting the Hawks on the board right away.

Ortmann then drove in Bunkers with an RBI triple of his own, then scored on a wild pitch.

New London had a baserunner on during the first inning, but that threat ended with a strike-’em-out, throw-‘em-out play from catcher Landon Waldschmitt.

Remsen St. Mary’s also scored in the second inning. Isaiah Gerrietts led off the inning with a double, and Brenden Fisch, the Hawks’ No. 9 hitter, drove him home on an RBI groundout.

The Tigers broke through in the second inning with a lead-off home run from Tucker Gibbar, the Tigers’ catcher.

He lifted it out to left field, and the wind carried it high and long enough to send it over the left-field fence.

The Tigers sent four more guys to the plate that inning, and scored another run.

Harpenau didn’t think the Hawks ace was rattled by that homer. As he pointed out, Schorg gave up a homer in last year’s state tournament.

But, there were things that didn’t work.

Schorg went 3 1/3 innings, and he allowed six earned runs on six hits. Schorg allowed two earned runs all season before this week in Carroll.

“It just sucks that we get down here and get close and we didn’t pull it off,” Schorg said. “Nothing really didn’t work. They were good fastball hitters and they hit it.”

New London scored four more runs in the fourth inning, and forced Harpenau to switch Ortmann out for Harpenau.

“He stopped the bleeding,” Harpenau said. “We didn’t give up.”

The Hawks got back in the game with a three-run sixth inning, and the bottom of the lineup created most of the damage.

Pick, the No. 4 hitter in the lineup, starting things off with a double to right.

Schroeder then had his only hit of the day with a seeing-eye single, and freshman Collin Homan brought in the first run of that inning with a sacrifice fly that scored pinch runner Ryan Willman.

Harpenau called on the bench with one out. He went with Austin Klein off the bench. He entered the game with nine RBIs and a .429 average.

He added one more to that total with a two-strike RBI double.

“Austin Klein made me look like a million bucks,” Harpenau said. “I’m going to remember that for a long time. Offensively, our freshmen got a lot of things done.”

Landon Waldschmitt also had an RBI single with two outs that made it 8-7.

The Hawks ended the season with a 35-1 record, and it’s their first loss since losing here last summer to Lansing-New Albin Kee.

The Hawks lose two seniors in Brady Schorg and Carter Schorg. After that, everyone is expected to be back for the 2023 season.

Returners like Bunkers want this sour taste to be in their mouths, even when they report to football camp in a couple weeks.

“I feel a lot of us tailed off on our work ethic at the end of the year, and hopefully go through all the way out and finish out the last game next year,” Bunkers said. “We need to show the underclassmen how hard we need to work to win that football championship when we get to it.”

The Hawks open the football season on Aug. 26 at Harris-Lake Park.