WATCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's baseball falls to Kee in state semifinals

Remsen outhit the Kee Hawks on Wednesday — 11 hits to seven — but Kee’s hits came when it counted. Of Kee’s seven hits, three came in the top of the ninth inning, when the team pushed across three runs.

Dilbert got the win for Kee after pitching seven innings, allowing one unearned run on eight hits and two walks, with six strikeouts.

Ortmann got the loss after allowing three earned runs on three hits and four walks. Schorg got the no-decision after allowing one earned run on two hits over four innings. Sophomore Isaiah Gerrets also came on in relief for the Hawks, and allowed one earned run on two hits over 2 1/3.

According to Coach Harpenau, just a few things breaking the other way could've flipped the outcome for RSM.

“This was the plan,” Dean Harpenau said. “Cael maybe was off a little bit, but he’d could’ve gotten out of that (ninth) inning, those three runs, that leadoff ball, we could’ve maybe gotten out of that inning unscathed, and maybe then we’re hooting and hollering. But that’s baseball.”