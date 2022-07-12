WATCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's baseball returns to state baseball tournament with win over West Harrison

SIOUX CITY — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team clinched its seventh straight state tournament berth on Tuesday at East High School with a 12-2 win over West Harrison.
The Hawks scored four runs in both the first and third innings that helped the Hawks beat the Hawkeyes en route to the Class 1A substate win.
St. Mary’s put two of its first three runners on in the first inning, and the Hawks cashed in with doubles from Hunter Pick and Alex Schroeder.
Pick drove in one run with his double, while Schroeder drove in two.
Schroeder later scored on a wild pitch.
In the third inning, Collin Homan had a one-out walk. Then, with two outs, Landon Waldschmit singled, and then Brenden Fisch was hit by a pitch.
Hawks senior Carter Schorg then hit a bases-clearing triple that gave the Hawks a 9-2 lead.
Homan — who was the hero Saturday night with a walk-off home run over Gehlen Catholic — had an RBi groundout in the fourth that made it 10-2.
Cael Ortmann ended the game in the fifth inning with an RBI single on a 2-0 count.
Isaiah Gerrietts started the game, and pitched two innings. He allowed two runs on two hits. He struck out one and walked four.
Jaxon Bunkers finished out the other three innings. He struck out four batters. He didn’t allow a run, but he did give up a hit.
NOTE: This story will be updated.
