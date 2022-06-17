WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball sweeps Sioux City East for control of MRAC

SERGEANT BLUFF — After finishing off a 19-8 win over East Thursday afternoon, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and East had two more games yet to play, as the first action of the afternoon was finishing a game that started at East May 24, and was suspended due to weather.

The Warriors swept the doubleheader that followed Thursday, winning 8-4 in Game 1 and 5-4 in Game 2.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a team having to win three games in one day,” Warriors head coach Matt Nelson said. “We’ve went to tournament (in the past), but it’s very rare that you play thee games in one day, and that’s not just a physical grind on your guys. We hit (batting practice) before, and that’s literally a 12-hour day for most of these kids at the baseball field.

“For them to be able to not only physically, but mentally tune in and make some really big plays in that last game, I’m super proud of the way they played,” Nelson continued.

In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Carter Brown laced a pair of doubles and recorded two RBIs. Cole Conlon added an RBI-double. After having the ball fly out of the park in the first partial game of the day, the Warriors used small ball and pitching in Game 1.

Aidan Sieperda struck out eight over seven innings in the win on the mound for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. He was one of four arms the Warriors had to use Thursday.

Kelynn Jacobsen tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for East in the loss. Cole Johnson had two hits as well. Aidan Haukap took the loss on the mound.

“Hats off to Sioux City East, they’ve got a great ballclub,” Nelson said. “Anytime we can beat them at all, we feel pretty good about it, and we were able to get three from them today."

During Game 2, Warriors senior Bryce Click finished with four hits, two of them doubles and a third being a home run, while recording two RBIs. Tylar Lutgen, who pitched six innings in the finale, added two hits, including a solo home run. Conlon had two doubles.

Lutgen pitched six innings, striking out two in the win. Scott Kroll pitched the last inning, allowing the tying run to get to third base before getting the final out and sealing the sweep.

“In our league, you have to have a lot of arms, because we’ve got the Tuesday-Thursday doubleheader,” Nelson said. “Next week we have nine varsity games, so we’re going to figure out who’s going to need to throw. Scott Kroll, he should throw more, we have to get him into the rotation a little bit more.”

Brecken Schossow got the Black Raiders on the board with a two-run home run in Game 2. Cole Johnson pitched four innings in the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton completed a three-game sweep and an overall four game season sweep of East with the results Thursday. The Warriors were in first place in the Missouri River Athletic Conference baseball standings entering the day, with East close behind in second place.

After three wins, the Warriors continue to hold first place at 14-3 in conference and 18-5 overall. Council Bluffs Lincoln jumped East for second in the conference at 12-5 (12-9 overall). East is now third at 13-7 (15-10) entering Friday’s action.

“A goal in our program all the time is we want to compete for the conference championship, and not that that’s our ultimate end goal because we always want to end at the state tournament and try and complete at that level,” Nelson said. “It’s important to our kids to compete at the conference level, and within the metro.

The Warriors have also won 12 straight games if you count Thursday’s completion of a May 24 game in that streak. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has won 12-of-13 in the month of June, with their lone loss coming against the second place Lynx in the first game of the month. The reason for the June success is routine, Nelson said.

“I told a lot of coaches I talked to I’d never felt so unprepared for a season as I was this year, and that was on me, I didn’t get my kids prepared to play,” Nelson said. “We had a good first week, but we weren’t gelling, and now we’ve got everybody, we kind of in a structure and a routine of hey, this is what we do Mondays, this is what we do for BP on road games.

“And they’re a super fun group of kids, they all like each other, they all get along, they want to see each other succeed,” Nelson continued.

The 12-game winning streak is put to the test Saturday, when the Warriors take on ADM (12-4) and North Polk (8-4) at the Battle of the Bluffs.

That two game advantage in conference play is also going to be tested again this upcoming week as the Warriors play in seven conference games between Monday and Friday. The Warriors play Council Bluffs Jefferson for two games Monday and Tuesday before a day off Wednesday. Thursday’s doubleheader is at Heelan and Friday the Warriors make up a game with Le Mars.

The key for this team, what makes them unique, and is driving their success this season, is the care they have for each other, Nelson said.

“They just really love each other and you don’t see that a lot of times in high school teams,” Nelson said. “You see a lot of times, maybe, there’s a few buddies here or there, or the kid who’s not playing doesn’t like the kid who is. I just don’t get that from this group. I get that they are genuinely happy for one another and in today’s day and age, even as adults, that’s hard to see.”

