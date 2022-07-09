WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball takes care of business in playoff opener

SERGEANT BLUFF — One of the most important things in high school baseball is getting the first out of the inning.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team did that in five out of seven innings on Friday night, helping the Warriors beat Le Mars 7-4 in a Class 3A substate semifinal.

With the win, the Warriors will face Bishop Heelan at 7 p.m. Monday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

Bryce Click nearly threw a complete game, but the Bulldogs threatened with a late rally. Outside of the seventh, Click stayed out of trouble by getting the lead-off hitter out, for the majority.

“That was huge,” Warriors coach Matt Nelson said. “Sometimes he did it with one pitch. He either got a groundout or a pop-out. So, he was really grooving until that last inning. He has, in his last few starts, he’s had some tough starts.”

Click has pitched against the likes of Council Bluffs Lincoln, Adel-Desoto-Minburn and Bishop Heelan.

The Warriors opened up the scoring by putting up a two-spot in the first inning. Click and Easton Wheeler reached base with a walk and an error.

Aidan Sieperda then drove in a run on a double, and moved Wheeler over to third.

Drake Van Meter later drove in the second run on an RBI groundout.

The Warriors then scored three more times in the third inning. Each of the first three hitters — Wheeler, Aidan Sieperda, Tylar Lutgen — got on with a walk and back-to-back singles.

Cole Conlon brought in a run that inning.

“We just gave them too many opportunities,” Le Mars coach Trent Eckstaine said. “It was momentum-changing for us. From a 2-0 ball game, and to a 5-0 ball game, and that all happened with two outs. We don’t have that great of an offense where we can put up 10 runs. We knew we were going to have to score about six runs to get this game under our belt.”

Click hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, while Lutgen scored a run after reaching base with a single.

“I thought our kids really, really grinded, especially offensively,” Nelson said. “We were going up against a really, really good pitcher (Ayden Hoag). He had a phenomenal season, but we wee able to get some runs. We were able to scratch together some runs. We got some big runs when we really needed them to.”

Le Mars scored all four of its runs in the seventh inning. Teagan Kasel, Cal Eckstaine, and Sebastian McGregor each drove in runs in the seventh.

Koel Carpenter also had an RBI single.

Nelson had to bring in Sieperda to face Evan Jalas, and the Warriors ace needed five pitches to retire Jalas via strikeout.

“Hats off to Le Mars for not letting up and quitting,” Nelson said. “It was my fault, maybe a little bit. I had planned on giving Aidan an inning no matter what. I went against my gut because Bryce was dealing.”

The Warriors were happy to practice this weekend, and get ready for the No. 2-seeded Crusaders.

The two teams split a May doubleheader at SB-L Elementary, and when the season series moved to Bishop Mueller Field, the Crusaders swept the Warriors on June 23.

SB-L won three out of four games last season against Heelan last summer.

"We just have to find ways to win games," Nelson said. "We've kept telling the guys, 'Anything you want in life is going to be hard.' We happen to get a hard draw. It's going to make it even more worthwhile hopefully down the road if we have success."