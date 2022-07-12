WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton take Class 3A substate semifinal over Bishop Heelan Crusaders

SIOUX CITY — Bryce Click knew he could make it.

For the second time this season at Lewis and Clark Park, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior scored a pivotal run on a stolen base of home. That play in the top of the seventh inning on Monday gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead over Bishop Heelan, and that wound up being the final score.

Easton Wheeler was up at the plate, and there was one out.

Wheeler had two strikes on him, and he swung and missed at a Kaleb Gengler pitch.

The baseball took an unusual carom off the glove of Heelan catcher George Tsiobanos, and the ball rolled all the way to the backstop.

Once Click saw that the ball rolled as far as it did, he sprinted for home.

“I saw that bounce and I thought ‘Go home’ right away,” Click said. “As long as Easton was going to be safe at first base, I was going to be safe. That’s all it was. Baserunning is huge, especially in a 3-2 ballgame.”

Earlier in the season, Click stole home in a tightly-contested game against Harlan, and he went full speed down the line from third to home.

He didn’t hear what coach Matt Nelson had to say. Click just took off, and the gamble paid off.

“If he told me to stop or go regardless, I was going to go,” Click said. “It was just all adrenaline. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Click was greeted outside the dugout on the first-base side by his whole team, and while that was going on, Wheeler advanced to second.

“I knew he was going to be safe, because that kid is unbelievable,” Nelson said. “He finds ways to make plays, whether it’s behind the plate or on the bases or at the plate.”

Click also led off the game with a triple. He jumped on the first pitch off starting pitcher Jaron Bleeker. Click later scored on an RBI single from Aidan Sieperda.

“He’s what you want in tournament games,” Nelson said. “You want your best players to play your best. He’s the co-conference player of the year. He’s unanimous All-District. If he doesn’t get All-State, it’s absolutely crazy. I love him. He’s just a dude.”

The third SB-L run came on a dropped third strike, too.

Sieperda scored that run in the sixth inning. Carter Brown was at the plate, and Sieperda read the ball well there as well.

That tied the game at 2-2.

With the win, SB-L advances to the substate final to face the winner of No. 1 seed MOC-Floyd Valley and fifth-seeded Spencer.

The Crusaders, meanwhile, didn’t want to leave the stadium after the loss. There were several Crusaders sitting in the Explorers’ dugout, staring out to Mercy Field reflecting on the tough loss.

The Crusaders lose six seniors who have been impactful throughout their time at Heelan.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Crusaders senior Andy Osborne said. “You just feel for the seniors. These kids played their hearts out. You give up two runs on fluky plays, that’s baseball, but look back, we had plenty of opportunities. We struck out just way too much.”

After the Warriors scored in the first inning, the Crusaders answered right back.

Heelan lead-off hitter Shane Sanderson forced Sieperda a walk, then Sean Schaefer followed that up with a single.

Two batters later, Jackson Freebern got an RBI single as he returned a Sieperda pitch to center field.

Gengler delivered the Crusaders’ other un in the fourth inning.

Sophomore Brady Baker got on via a single with two outs, and Gengler knocked him in from second base with a single to center.

Sanderson was 1-for-2 with a walk. He was the only Heelan hitter to reach base twice.