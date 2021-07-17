WATCH NOW: Sioux Center edges Bishop Heelan in Class 3A baseball game at Lewis and Clark Park

SIOUX CITY — Lane Kamermans earned another chance to wear the Sioux Center jersey on Friday.
The Sioux Center High School senior hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning at Lewis and Clark Park in a 6-5 win over Bishop Heelan in a Class 3A-Substate 1 quarterfinal.
With the win, the Warriors (19-10) will play Storm Lake on the road Monday night.
They made one more play than we did, and that’s what it comes down to,” Heelan coach Andy Osborne said. “They got the clutch hit when they needed it. They deserve to go on. That’s playoff baseball.”
Kamermans scored Christian Vietor, who led off the inning with a double.
When Kamermans came up to the plate, Vietor was standing on third after being awarded third base on a balk called on Kaleb Gengler.
The Crusaders (23-14-1) brought in their infield, since there was just one out.
Kamermans got ahead in the count 3-0, and he had the green light to swing away.
He fouled off the next two pitches, then connected on a line drive between third base and shortstop, and the ball trickled to left field.
“That’s crazy,” Kamermans said. “As a senior, it’s tough. It’s tough. That could have been my last game right there in orange and blue. This team, this (Warriors) name is what it’s all about.”
Kamermans pointed out that his baseball days aren’t over after high school — he’s going to Northwestern in the fall — but more days with his hometown buddies are welcomed at this point.
“Being a part of this team the last five years have been a blast,” Kamermans said. “To beat a big 3A school like that is awesome. It’s all crazy. We’re a small town. To beat a team like Heelan — Sioux City is big compared to where we’re from. It means a lot.”
Sioux Center was able to set the tone early, scoring three runs in the first inning.
Heelan sent out freshman Jaron Bleeker, and the Warriors wanted to make him uncomfortable early.
“Once I saw that Bleeker was on the mound, I knew we had to take advantage of him right away,” Kamermans said. “We got those three runs, and that was our breathing room for the entire game.”
The Crusaders scored a run in the first inning, but the Warriors added two more in the top half of the fifth inning.
Karson Gesink hit a two-run single that brought home two in scoring position. That gave Sioux Center a 5-1 lead.
The Crusaders needed a key inning. They got it during the fifth.
Brett Sitzmann had an RBI single in the inning that scored Brayden Pratt. Pratt reached base on an infield hit. Both of those players are seniors.
After Gengler reached with a hit, junior Jackson Freebern came in a pinch-hitting role. Freebern wasn’t afraid of the moment, as he hit a two-run single that scored Sitzmann and Gengler.
That put the Crusaders within a run.
Gengler took over on the mound for Bleeker, and he struck out the side in the sixth.
Pratt tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, as he put a single in the outfield.
“I credit our kids for battling back,” Osborne said. “We were down 5-1, dead in the water, and we got things going. I felt like their pitching wasn’t overpowering. It was something that we could deal with. I just think they settled in at the plate and got some good swings off.”
Both teams went quietly in the seventh inning, forcing extras.
Gengler struck out three more guys in the extra two innings, and in four innings of relief, he struck out nine Warriors.
The Crusaders had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.
Pratt forced a one-out walk, then the Warriors walked Gengler.
Freebern came up to the plate, with two on and two runners in scoring position after Osborne called a double steal.
Warriors reliever Ross Alderman got Freebern to ground out, ending the Crusaders’ season.
It’s the second straight season Heelan bowed out in the first round of the tournament.
The message from Osborne was basically the same one he delivered after losing to Storm Lake last summer: Learn from it and let’s get better for 2022.
“There’s a lot that they can take away from tonight,” Osborne said. “I feel terrible for our seniors, because the seniors played their tails off tonight. The bright lights were a little too bright for our younger kids. What you do well in the regular season has to carry over into the postseason.
“I think Coach (Ben) Taylor said it best when he said, ‘How many guys played their best game of the year here tonight?’ And, I don’t think anyone did,” Osborne said. “I think at the end of the day, these guys will go home, look in the mirror, and they’ll know.”