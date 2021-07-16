WATCH NOW: Sioux City East beats North in substate playoffs as Thompson twirls gem

SIOUX CITY — In baseball, trust is a key, but often overlooked — factor in a team’s success.
On Friday night at East High School, trust paid off big time for the Black Raiders.
Head baseball coach Trevor Miller put his trust in senior Terrick Thompson, as Thompson got the start for East against Sioux City North in the first round of the Class 4A, Substate 1 playoffs. Thompson threw a complete game four-hitter to help lead the Black Raiders to a 9-1 win.
Thompson nearly got the shutout, but balked home a run in the top of the seventh inning to give the Stars their only score of the game.
Coming into the postseason opener, Thompson was only East’s sixth most-used pitcher, behind junior Aidan Haukup, and seniors Cam Riemer, Cael Boever, Trevor Hill, and Sean McManamy.
Despite throwing 21 1/3 innings this season, Miller saw something in Thompson’s limited action on the bump that gave him confidence in the senior.
“Terrick did a great job,” Miller said. “It’s kind of funny because he hasn’t pitched much in his high school career, so we told him in January, ‘Hey, you throw too hard to not be a pitcher. So you’re a pitcher. Just prepare mentally.’ He took it on, and said ‘OK, I’m in.”
During the first inning of Tuesday’s game, Thompson allowed a single to North senior Drew Kinnaman and walked Evan Helvig. Thompson struck out junior Joe Sieben to end the threat.
After that inning, Thompson did not allow another baserunner until the fifth.
“I’ve come a long way,” Thompson said. “Last year, I didn’t really touch the mound at all, but my pitching coach, coach Reilly, he did a lot and worked with me a lot. We get the job done.”
As the season went on, Thompson received a few more pitching opportunities, and impressed the coaching staff with his performance.
“In his limited outings, he was the same guy every time,” Miller said. “In the zone, first pitch strike was good, had composure on the mound, and did a lot of really good things.”
“He really developed our trust, and we had a lot of trust in him coming into tonight. We no doubt knew that he was our guy, and he was going to go the distance for us.”
On offense, the Black Raiders started slowly against the Stars, but exploded in the final two innings to put the game out of North’s reach.
In the first, senior Cael Boever reached base on a double, and then scored on an RBI single from Kaleb Nutt. In the second inning, East scored two more as a senior Cam Reimer drove in a pair with a single to left field.
East added three more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings thanks to an error, a passed ball, a pair of bases loaded walks.
Boever finished the night with two hits and three runs scored for the Black Raiders, and came into the contest with a .431 batting average, a 574 on-base percentage, and a team-high 41 RBIs.
“I’ve been feeling really well recently,” Boever said. “I feel like I’ve found my groove and I’ve been playing really well, but it also comes with my teammates in front of me. It helps a lot, and I do my job. Nothing really too hard.”
Miller was proud of his team’s offensive output against the Stars, but also felt that they could’ve done even more if his team hadn’t drawn so many walks.
As a team, East finished with five hits and 10 walks. Seven of East’s nine runs were unearned.
“I thought we were real disciplined at the plate,” Miller said. “You can’t hit it if they don’t throw it in the zone. I think that is what tonight was. When it was in the zone, I think we were hitting it OK. Offensively, we’re going to be fine.”
North freshman Ayden Shrunk got the start and pitched 4 1/3 innings while allowing six runs on five hits and three walks.
The Stars ended their season with a 10-27 overall record, a six-win improvement over 2020.
“I thought we had a good year,” North head coach Nick Tillo said. “We kind of took a step forward. We had four wins last year and (10) this year. We played some teams tight this year, and we’re young so I’m excited about the future.”
Elsewhere in the Class 4A-Substate 1 tournament, No. 1 seed Ankeny defeated Des Moines North 16-0, and West Des Moines Valley earned a 7-0 win over Sioux City West.
With its win, Ankeny earned a second-round bye and advanced straight to the substate final on July 21.
East will host Valley on Monday in the substate semifinal.