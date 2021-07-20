WATCH NOW: Tri-Center denies Kingsley-Pierson another state baseball tournament appearance

After those three hits, the Trojans led 3-0.

The Panthers had two baserunners in the fourth inning, and they both reached scoring position. Damon Schmid hit a one-out single, then Jackson Howe followed suit.

Schmid was on third and Howe advanced to second on the throw to second, but Leyton Nelson was able to escape the jam.

Tri-Center scored its last two runs during the fifth inning. Kozeal scored on a passed ball, then Nelson helped out his own cause with a squeeze-play RBI single.

“We made it harder than what it was,” Doeschot said. “I preach to these guys to take care of the little things and make the play in front of you, and tonight, we made it harder than what it was. For the younger guys, the game maybe got too big for them and lost focus. They’re going ot be hungry to get back here next year.”

The Panthers tried to get rallies going in the sixth and seventh innings down five runs.

Emerson Pratt led off the sixth by reaching on an error made by T-C right fielder Michael Turner.

Nelson retired the next three batters to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard again.