WATCH NOW: Unity Christian beats Clarinda to clinch first state semifinal spot in 19 years

Tuesday’s win was a long time coming for the Unity Christian baseball team.
19 years, in fact.
On a hot July afternoon at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa, the Knights scored a 6-2 win over Clarinda in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, and will be making their first appearance in the state semifinals round since 2002.
Marlin Schoonhoven, who is in his 24th and final season as the head coach of Unity Christian, was in his fifth year at the helm the last time the Knights made it this far.
Schoonhoven has announced he will he retiring at the end of the season.
“I just had a couple of texts from players back then, saying ‘Congratulations’, and we’d like to relive a few things,” Schoonhoven said. “It’s kind of nice to relive those things. But, this group is a special group too. They’ve got a lot of talent, and there are definitely some senior leaders. It’s kind of neat to see.”
Unity Christian scored its six runs thanks to seven hits from its offense, along with five errors by Clarinda. On the mound, senior pitcher Tanner Schouten recovered from a bumpy start and went 6 2/3 innings, while allowing two runs on six hits, with eight strikeouts.
“We all just kind of settled in,” Schouten said. “First game at state, everyone is going to be a little amped up. We’ve got to really calm our emotions, and go out there and kind of settle in and keep throwing and playing our game.”
Unity Christian began the back-and-forth contest by taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as Schouten scored from second base on a throwing error by Clarinda pitcher Michael Shull.
The Cardinals erased the Knights’ lead in the top of the second, tying the game on an RBI single from senior John McCall, and took a 2-1 lead in the third thanks to an RBI double from Cooper Neal.
But in the third inning, Unity senior Clayton Bosma scored from third base on a passed ball that the game at 2-2. In the fourth, the Knights took the lead for good. Jacob Dragstra scored from second base on a double to center field by Braeden Bosma, followed by a wild throw to third base by Clarinda center fielder Wyatt Schmitt.
Dragstra’s run put Unity Christian up 3-2, a lead that it never relinquished. In the top of the sixth inning, Clarinda had a pair of baserunners as Neal reached base on an error and freshman infielder Cole Baumhart drew a one-out walk. With one out and runners at second and third, Schouten got junior Jarod McNeese to hit into an inning ending 4-6-3 double play.
The Knights added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth on three hits, a hit-by pitch, and a pair of errors by Clarinda, to extend the lead to 6-2. In the top of the seventh, Schouten got the first two outs, but gave up singles to Cardinals’ sophomore Isaac Jones and sophomore Tadyn Brown.
After the Brown single, Schoonhoven brought in senior Tyler Wieringa for the final out. Wieringa ended the game by striking out Clarinda sophomore Wyatt Schmitt, and the Knights celebrated on the diamond.
“I think we were very evenly matched,” Schoonhoven said. “I do think our speed capitalized on a few of their mistakes, and I thought Tanner did an outstanding job after he gave up three hits in the first two innings."
After he allowed those early runs, Schouten recovered nicely. The Knights’ senior retired eight straight batters between the third and sixth innings, and the pair of hits in the seventh were the only knocks he allowed after the third.
“He knew he had to get zoned in a little bit more, and start hitting spots a little bit better than we were," Schoonhoven said. "I thought he did that. After we got a couple runs and gave him the lead, 2-1, and then we go up 3-2, I thought he just really locked himself in."
Schouten got the victory to improve his season record to 8-2, while Shull got the loss after giving up three hits, three runs, and five walks over four innings, with four strikeouts. Neal came on in relief, and gave up three unearned runs over two innings on four hits.
With the victory, the Knights are just one step away from making the program’s first-ever appearance in the state finals.
The last time the Knights made it this far in the baseball postseason, Men In Black II was the top movie at the box office, George W. Bush was still in his first term as U.S. President, and the players on this year’s Unity Christian roster hadn’t even been born yet.
Suffice to say, the Knights have been waiting awhile for this moment.
In that 2002 state tournament, the Knights advanced with a 12-2 win over Carlisle in the quarterfinals, before falling to Eagle Grove in the semifinal round, 4-1.
This time around, the Knights are hopeful that can finally push through, and get to a place that the program has never been before: The state championship game.
“Bringing coach out on a high note, it kind of pushed us last season,” Schouten said. “He knew that we would be in the same situation, we were a good team that could come back and do the same thing. It’s sticking with us and having trust in us that we could come out here, and be where we’re at.”
The Knights will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against top-seeded Van Meter in the Class 2A semifinals.
Clarinda ends its season with an 18-12 overall record.