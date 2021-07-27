WATCH NOW: Unity Christian beats Clarinda to clinch first state semifinal spot in 19 years

After the Brown single, Schoonhoven brought in senior Tyler Wieringa for the final out. Wieringa ended the game by striking out Clarinda sophomore Wyatt Schmitt, and the Knights celebrated on the diamond.

“I think we were very evenly matched,” Schoonhoven said. “I do think our speed capitalized on a few of their mistakes, and I thought Tanner did an outstanding job after he gave up three hits in the first two innings."

After he allowed those early runs, Schouten recovered nicely. The Knights’ senior retired eight straight batters between the third and sixth innings, and the pair of hits in the seventh were the only knocks he allowed after the third.

“He knew he had to get zoned in a little bit more, and start hitting spots a little bit better than we were," Schoonhoven said. "I thought he did that. After we got a couple runs and gave him the lead, 2-1, and then we go up 3-2, I thought he just really locked himself in."

Schouten got the victory to improve his season record to 8-2, while Shull got the loss after giving up three hits, three runs, and five walks over four innings, with four strikeouts. Neal came on in relief, and gave up three unearned runs over two innings on four hits.