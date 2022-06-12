'We put it all out there on the line:' Sioux City East loses nailbiter to Class 4A No. 1 Johnston

SIOUX CITY — If there was one lesson the East High School baseball team learned on Saturday in a 9-8 loss to Johnston, it was this: The Black Raiders can compete with anyone else in the state.

While the Black Raiders were disappointed and emotional after the loss, it was a good reminder that they played well enough to have a chance late to beat the No. 1 team in Class 4A and probably the best team statewide.

Black Raiders coach Trevor Miller felt just as the players did after the game, but through the sting of how the game ended, Miller also felt pride for his program.

“That was a really, really emotional game and we competed,” Miller said. “That’s what we want every day. You can pick apart stats, but man, we competed. That’s all we ask every day. They were so upset and no one hates losing more than I do, but we put it all out there on the line.”

Johnston started out by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Black Raiders responded by getting one run back. Cole Johnson drove in Jacob Denker on an RBI single.

The Dragons then answered with three more runs, but East’s second inning also saw a run during that frame.

In the second inning, Tony Bartels stole home after he advanced to third base on a passed ball.

The Black Raiders trailed 5-2 after two innings, but those two runs scored inspired the Black Raiders to score some more.

The Black Raiders’ big inning came during the third inning, as they scored six times against the Dragons.

Johnson and Kelynn Jacobsen started the inning with a hit by pitch and a single. Then, Blake Patino forced a one-out walk to load the bases.

Johnson scored on a passed ball, giving East its third run of the night.

Andrew Brown knocked home the fourth run of the game on an infield single, and Jacobsen scored on the play.

Aidan Haukap had an RBI walk, and Lincoln Colling broke the inning open with a two-run single.

“We had so much energy in the dugout,” Miller said. “I think we came out and we still executed. We played well with a lead and we gave Haukap a chance to have some breathing room. Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold on for long enough.”

Haukap was also the Black Raiders’ starting pitcher, and he got through two scoreless innings in the third and fourth innings.

After the Black Raiders’ big third inning, Haukap recorded the only three-up, three-down inning of the night in the fourth inning.

Johnston scored twice more in the fifth inning on an error and a wild pitch.

Michael Siemer led off the sixth inning for Johnston with a triple, and Miller went to substitute Haukap out for Jacob Denker.

Haukap went five-plus innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. He struck out five.

Denker got out of that jam by retiring the next three batters.

The Dragons took the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Will Nuss led off the inning with a solo home run to left center field to tie the game, and the Dragons took the lead on a Miles Risley RBI double.

Sam Hesselman pitched the bottom of the seventh for the Black Raiders, and he retired the side in order.

“We gave it our all and we competed,” Miller said. “We got some young kids who got some valuable experience. (Johnston) is the mecca of Iowa high school baseball right now. The way they approach the game, how they hit, how they pitch, and for us to go toe-to-toe with them, I’m super proud of our guys.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.