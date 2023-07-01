LE MARS, Iowa — Zayne Weiland made it easy on the Gehlen Catholic High School baseball team, but once the bats got going, there wasn't much stopping the Jays.

Weiland recorded a four-inning no-hitter in a 15-0 victory for the Jays over Siouxland Christian in a Class 1A District 16 first round game that didn't see the fifth at Riverview Park in Le Mars on Saturday.

Every batter in Gehlen's nine-player lineup had at least one hit and one run scored.

Gehlen, the district's top seed and 10th-ranked team in 1A, advances to host fourth-seeded Lawton-Bronson at Riverview Park on Wednesday for the district semifinals.

Weiland issued one walk but still faced the minimum number of hitters.

"We're a senior-led group," Weiland said. "So we want to get to state, and we're confident we can do that. We came out here and did what we needed to do.

"I have all the confidence in the world in the guys behind me, so I just wanted to go out and throw strikes. I've always taken pride in being able to throw a lot of strikes, and with this group of guys, even if I miss a spot, they'll make a play. I don't throw the hardest, so I live around the zone, throwing strikes and getting ground balls. That's what I do."

Siouxland Christian's Hunter Latimer drew the walk to start the top of the fourth but was promptly thrown out trying to steal second by Gehlen junior catcher Kaden Hanks.

Hanks is one of several Jays (20-5) that's been shuffled around as Gehlen has dealt with some injuries throughout the season, especially recently.

"We're a deep team," said Weiland. "We have guys on the bench that could easily start elsewhere."

Senior Keaton Logan is ordinarily behind the plate for the Jays but is better suited for second base working his way back to full strength.

"We have a lot of athletes on this team," Logan said. "If you're a baseball player, you should be able to play multiple positions. But we have guys moving all over the place.

"(Hanks) didn't have to catch very much this year until I got injured, but he's doing a great job. We can't ask anything more of him. I think we're comfortable moving guys around and have confidence in everybody. It's a lot of fun seeing all the work we've been doing pay off."

Logan went 4-for-4 with two stolen bases, a run scored and RBI from the leadoff spot in the Jays' lineup.

"Our normal leadoff hitter broke his leg and is out," Gehlen head coach Loi Kraft said. "But they've done a great job of compensating for injuries, and once it started going, the hitting was contagious tonight."

Regardless, the defense made plays the few times it needed to. Which wasn't very often.

The senior right-hander struck out seven of the 12 batters he faced, and only one ball put in play by eighth-seeded Siouxland Christian (1-16) left the infield. After a rough season, the Eagles were down to just nine players available on Saturday.

Gehlen did go scoreless for the first inning but scored three in the second and three in the third before ending the game with nine in the fourth with still only one out recorded in the frame.

"I thought we made adjustments well going into the second inning," said Kraft. "They settled in and realized we were going to see some different things from (the Siouxland Christian) pitchers that we maybe don't ordinarily see, but they responded.

"It's fun to be in this tournament, period. But it's even better to have your home fans behind you. We haven't had that in a while."

The second started with three straight Jays reaching and scoring. Weiland reached on one of seven Siouxland Christian errors, then sophomore Dylan Poeckes, junior Gabe Wiltgen and senior David Begnoche all singled.

Wiltgen entered the game with just one hit over his last 11 at-bats but finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

"We really came to life after the first inning. It's nice that some guys are getting confidence back." Logan said.

In the third, senior Connor Kraft led off the Gehlen half with a triple, the start of a frame where three of the first four Jays batters would get on and work around to cross the plate.

"We're focused on Lawton-Bronson now," Logan said. "I think this win was really big for us tonight, especially for Oliver. It's a big confidence booster for him."