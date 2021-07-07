'We're definitely confident;' Winning streak has East baseball eager for postseason play

“Our potential is just so high,” East head coach Trevor Miller said. “We were down like 4-1 right there, and we just kind of sneezed into a seven-spot. I think that is the epitome of our team, is like, we’re just going to keep running them until somebody stops us. The kids just have so much heart. They came off the field and they might’ve been more under control than I was.”

The player that had the biggest day for East was Boever, who went 1-for-4 at the plate in the first game with a solo home run, and 1-for-3 in game two with a two-run triple.

Boever was also the starting pitcher for the Black Raiders in the nightcap, and pitched seven innings while allowing five hits and one earned run, while striking out nine. He currently leads the team in batting average and home runs, and has a team-best 0.36 ERA.

According to Boever and Miller, the leadership and outstanding performances of this year’s seniors has been one of the biggest keys to East’s season. Along with Boever, players like Thompson, Riemer, and Sean McManamy have been crucial in their respective roles.

”It's a big emphasis, really. Every single game, leadership is a really big thing on this team, for sure,” Boever said. “We have a lot of experience on this team, so that helps a lot also.”