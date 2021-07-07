'We're definitely confident;' Winning streak has East baseball eager for postseason play

With 17 consecutive victories and a No. 5 ranking in Class 4A, the Sioux City East baseball team has a lot going for it as the regular season comes to a close.
On offense, the Black Raiders rank second in Class 4A with a .361 team batting average, and rank third with a .484 on-base percentage, a .512 slugging mark, and 262 team RBI.
The team has three senior starters currently hitting over .400 on the season, in Cael Boever, Cam Riemer, and Terrick Thompson.
East is also one of the best teams in the state on the pitching side of things, with a 1.77 team ERA, which ranks second in Class 4A, along with a 1.12 WHIP, a .167 opponent batting average, and 253 strikeouts.
Suffice to say, they are a tough team to beat.
Tuesday evening, the Black Raiders kept their winning streak alive with an impressive comeback victory in the second game of a double-header against Bishop Heelan. After taking the first game, 8-2, East fell behind the Crusaders early in game two, and trailed 4-1 going into in the top of the sixth.
After a two-run triple from Boever, a sacrifice fly from Kelynn Jacobsen and a series of mistakes by the Heelan defense, the Black Raiders scored seven runs in the inning to take the eventual winning 8-4 lead.
Following that win, East improved to 31-4 on the season.
“Our potential is just so high,” East head coach Trevor Miller said. “We were down like 4-1 right there, and we just kind of sneezed into a seven-spot. I think that is the epitome of our team, is like, we’re just going to keep running them until somebody stops us. The kids just have so much heart. They came off the field and they might’ve been more under control than I was.”
The player that had the biggest day for East was Boever, who went 1-for-4 at the plate in the first game with a solo home run, and 1-for-3 in game two with a two-run triple.
Boever was also the starting pitcher for the Black Raiders in the nightcap, and pitched seven innings while allowing five hits and one earned run, while striking out nine. He currently leads the team in batting average and home runs, and has a team-best 0.36 ERA.
According to Boever and Miller, the leadership and outstanding performances of this year’s seniors has been one of the biggest keys to East’s season. Along with Boever, players like Thompson, Riemer, and Sean McManamy have been crucial in their respective roles.
”It's a big emphasis, really. Every single game, leadership is a really big thing on this team, for sure,” Boever said. “We have a lot of experience on this team, so that helps a lot also.”
Last season, Boever went into his junior year with high expectations, but had what Miller described as a “down year.” In 2021 though, he has recovered nicely.
Boever’s ERA ranks second in Class 4A this season, and his hitting stats also put him among the state’s elite players. His 40 RBI total is tied for seventh in Class 4A, and his .582 OBP ranks 10th.
“He has just opened up this different level of Cael Boever,” Miller said. “He is just so dominant no matter where we go. His composure on the mound, his composure at the plate, I mean, physical tools aside, he just does everything right.”
Even aside from Boever, the Black Raiders are oozing with talent. Senior pitchers Sean McManamy, Trevor Hill, and Terrick Thompson, along with junior Aidan Haukap, all have sub-2.00 ERA’s, while at the plate, the team has six starters who are hitting over .350.
On Wednesday, East’s postseason picture finally came into full view, as the IHSAA released the Class 4A substate brackets. After finishing up its regular season next week against Indianola, the Black Raiders will kick off the playoffs against Sioux City North on July 16, in the first round of the Class 4A, Substate 1 Tournament.
With a winning streak that stretches back to the middle of June, and no glaring weaknesses, the immediate future looks bright for the Black Raiders.
“We’re definitely confident,” Miller said. “We’ve kind of been living by a (current Team USA and South Carolina women’s basketball coach) Dawn Staley quote. She tells her girls, `you've got 24 hours to either sulk in your sorrows about a loss or bask in your glory after a win.”
“That is how we’re living our life. We won tonight, and we tell the guys, you’ve got 12 hours to bask in the glory and have fun, … they’ve really bought into that, and they come into the park every day just ready to work and ready to beat teams up.”
East played its latest game Wednesday against Council Bluffs Lincoln, after the Journal went to press.
