CARROLL, Iowa — By the end of the third inning, the West Lyon High School baseball team built a lead that ultimately held as good enough to advance the Wildcats into the Class 2A state tournament semifinals.

Barely.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats amassed a 6-0 lead after a three-run second and two-run third and West Lyon held off fifth-seeded Van Buren County, 6-5, at Merchants Park in Carroll on Tuesday.

In the semifinals, West Lyon (25-2) takes on Dyersville Beckman at Merchants Park on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI hit by Ryer Crichton to score Evan Faber.

Faber ended the game 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, plus he drew a walk. He singled in the second to drive in Gage Bauwet, and scored again when Crichton reached on an error. Faber’s second run scored made it 4-0 West Lyon.

Van Buren County (23-9) scored all five of its runs in the fourth.

After the clubs scored all 11 combined runs through 3 ½ innings, meaning the bats largely went silent for the final three frames.

The Wildcats ended with eight hits as a team and committed two errors while the Warriors had five hits and made three errors.

Photos: Class 2A quarterfinal state baseball Close West Lyon's Carter Ver Meer (8) puts the tag on Van Buren County's Dominic Meierotto (7) during West Lyon vs Van Buren County quarterfinal action of the Class 2A state high school baseball tournament played Tuesday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. West Lyon won the game 6-5. West Lyon's Gage Blauwet (9) makes the tag on Van Buren County's Jackson Manning (13) during West Lyon vs Van Buren County quarterfinal action of the Class 2A state high school baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. West Lyon won the game 6-5. West Lyon's Gage Blauwet (9) looks towards third after tagging out Van Buren County's Jackson Manning (13) during West Lyon vs Van Buren County quarterfinal action of the Class 2A state high school baseball tournament played Tuesday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. West Lyon won the game 6-5. West Lyon's Gage Blauwet (9) hits the ball during West Lyon vs Van Buren County quarterfinal action of the Class 2A state high school baseball tournament played Tuesday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. West Lyon won the game 6-5. West Lyon's Evan Faber (10) kneels on third to make the second of an unassisted double play by forcing a baserunner out at third during West Lyon vs Van Buren County quarterfinal action of the Class 2A state high school baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. West Lyon won the game 6-5. West Lyon's Korey McKenney (16) pitches during West Lyon vs Van Buren County quarterfinal action of the Class 2A state high school baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. West Lyon won the game 6-5. West Lyon's Carter Ver Meer (8) slides into second as Van Buren County's Taylor Sprouse (2) makes the catch during West Lyon vs Van Buren County quarterfinal action of the Class 2A state high school baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. West Lyon won the game 6-5. West Lyon's Gage Blauwet (9) slides safely into third as Van Buren County's Taylor Sprouse (2) waits for the throw during West Lyon vs Van Buren County quarterfinal action of the Class 2A state high school baseball tournament played Tuesday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. West Lyon won the game 6-5. +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7

Carter Ver Meer also drove in a West Lyon run as he finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Korey McKenney threw 3 ⅓ innings for the Wildcats and got the win. McKenney struck out three, gave up five earned runs on four hits and five walks, and threw 75 pitches. Spencer Ver Meer tossed the final 3 ⅔ innings and was credited with a save as he allowed just one hit and struck out one with one walk.

Van Buren County’s Taylor Sprouse took the loss. Lucas Fett, Sprouse and Dylan Richardson had one RBI each for the Warriors.

