CARROLL, Iowa — The West Lyon High School baseball team got off to a promising start in its Class 2A semifinal game, but ultimately, it wasn't the Wildcats' night.

West Lyon grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but those were the only runs the fourth-seeded Wildcats could muster as top-seeded Dyersville Beckman moved into the 2A championship game with an 11-2 win over West Lyon at Merchants Park in Carroll on Thursday.

West Lyon ends the season with a 25-3 record, the most wins in a season for the program since 2019.

"This will go down as one of the best West Lyon teams I ever coached," said Wildcats head coach Koury Kramer. "We have 10 seniors, and they've been locked in from Day 1 in January when they first came in for offseason workouts.

"From then on, they've led this team. They're unselfish and led us this far. But the bad side of baseball is if you have an off night, something like this happens. It just wasn't our day."

Beckman (24-9) advances to play second-seeded Underwood (25-3) in Friday's championship.

The Wildcats' first two batters reached safely to start the game after a pitch hit sophomore leadoff hitter Tate Hawf, and senior Evan Faber singled on a bunt back to the pitcher.

Junior Carter Ver Meer grounded out, but it brought in Hawf. Then senior Ryer Crichton singled through the infield to bring in sophomore Carson Meyer, who was running for Faber, the Wildcats' starting pitcher.

Crichton entered the 2023 season with 28 career varsity hits to his name. As a senior, he led the team in hits with 29 this season.

"A lot of our kids were playing JV last year," said Kramer. "Some that didn't get all that much playing time probably could've been starting for a lot of teams in our area. But they waited their time and took advantage of it. To end our season in Carroll and competing against the blue bloods of Iowa baseball, I couldn't be more proud of them."

However, West Lyon would only get two more hits the rest of the game and commit five errors in the field as the Blazers scored five in the bottom of the first to take command of the game, and Beckman wouldn't look back.

"West Lyon is a good ball club," said Beckman head coach Ryan Mabe. "They put two up right away, but I'm proud of how our guys responded and were relentless. I have 3-4 guys that we can go to on the mound."

Rob Kronlage got the win after throwing the opening two innings for the Blazers. He allowed two earned runs on two hits before turning it over to Drew Thier, who threw the final five frames of shutout ball and struck out six as he allowed two hits and walked one.

"When Rob is on the mound, that gives us our best defensive lineup," Mabe said. "We did have two errors, that's not necessarily what we expected, but we did what we had to do. We could play this game again tomorrow, and it could be completely different."

Nate Offerman went 3-for-5 for Beckman and registered three of the team's seven RBIs. Offerman also had a run scored and stolen base.

The Blazers' Drew Thier drove in two runs, and Matthew Florence and Jake Schmidt each chipped in one RBI as Beckman equaled its run total with its number of hits for the contest.

For West Lyon, its season included a Siouxland Conference championship.

"These guys are competitors," Kramer said. "Baseball happened tonight. I'd love to go back and be able to play that one again. We got up 2-0 and seemed to be sitting pretty good, but it fell apart for us after that.

"We couldn't get our feet back under us after that."

For the future, a state semifinal appearance is a great building block for the players returning.

"People didn't see the leadership our seniors brought," Kramer said. "Not just in baseball, but in every sport they played. But they realized they needed some sophomores and juniors to compete, and those kids took advantage of it."

