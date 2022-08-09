Who made the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State list?

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association over the weekend voted on its All-State team, and one Bishop Heelan High School hitter was voted onto the All-Class Super Team.

Crusaders senior slugger Ian Gill was the only Siouxland hitter who made the “Super Team,” a team of the best players in the state.

Gill led Heelan with 20 doubles, 51 RBIs, 11 home runs and 51 hits. He was among the top of the home run chase hitters early in the season.

Gill also hit .455 while he slugged .946.

Gill also stole 13 bases on the season.

Here’s a look at the other All-Staters voted by the coaches, in no particular order.

CLASS 4A

Aidan Haukap, East senior: Haukap had a team-high seven wins and allowed 27 earned runs in 47 2/3 innings.

Skylar Hansen, West senior: Hansen hit .480 and drove in 31 RBIs. He also hit two home runs.

Cole Johnson, East senior: Johnson hit .383 with 15 RBIs. He had seven doubles on the season. He also forced 23 walks, third-best among East hitters.

Brady Larson, West senior: Larson drove in the second most runs among Wolverines hutters with 26 RBIs. He hit .402, and he had 14 extra-base hits.

He also scored 22 runs.

CLASS 3A

Bryce Click, Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior: Click knocked in 38 runs and he had 21 extra-base hits. He hit .379. When he got on base, he wasn’t afraid to steal. He was 26-for-27 in stolen base attempts.

Aidan Sieperda, SB-L senior: Sieperda led the Warriors with 45 RBIs, and he hit .379. He got on base 47 percent of the time. On the mound, Sieperda was 7-1 with a 2.24 ERA. He had 63 strikeouts and 26 walks.

Kaleb Gengler, Heelan senior: Gengler knocked in 26 tuns and had a .290 batting average. He also pitched in 12 games and had a 4-3 record. He had a 1.61 ERA.

Brady Baker, Heelan sophomore: Baker was third in RBIs among Heelan hitters with 34. He also had 21 extra-base hits, including 19 doubles.

Nikolai Wede, MOC-Floyd Valley junior: Wede led all qualified Dutch hitters with a .390 average, and he also knocked in 23 runs. He also forced 35 walks, getting an OBP of .587.

Reid Tigges, Spencer junior: Tigges led the Tigers with a .489 average with 34 RBIs. He only struck out nine times.

CLASS 2A

Dawson Ripperda, West Lyon senior: Ripperda hit .471 and drive in 22 runs for the Wildcats. He had an OBP of .606.

Aiden Comstock, Cherokee junior: The Braves junior was second in RBIs with 26. He had 37 hits, which also tied with Benson good for second.

Trey Benson, Cherokee senior: Benson led the Braves with 38 RBIs and five homeres. He also was tied for third in doubles with seven. Benson was 3-0 pitching in nine appearances.

Jack Wajda, Spirit Lake junior: Wajda was second among Indian hitters with a .452 average and he had 11 RBIs. He also pitched in one game.

Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon sophomore: Vander Zee made it on base with a .500 clip, while he drove in 20 runs on the season. He hit .415, which led the Lions.

CLASS 1A

Carter Schorg, Remsen St. Mary’s senior: Schorg had a .486 average while driving in 40 runs. He also had 21 extra-base hits, including three triples in the state tournament.

Cael Ortmann, RSM junior: Ortmann knocked in the second most runs for the Class 1A runner-up with 44. He also hit .519 and had 13 doubles. He was also 5-0 with a 0.71 ERA.

Jaxon Bunkers, RSM junior: Bunkers went 9-0 on the mound with a 0.62 ERA. He struck out 55 and walked 19. At the plate, Bunkers struck out just thrice, and all three of those times came during the postseason. He hit .472 with a team-high 45 RBIs.

Connor Kraft, Gehlen Catholic junior: Kraft hit .317 with 20 RBIs, and he hit nine extra-base hits. He also went 5-0 on the mound and has a 0.38 ERA.

Alex Schroeder, RSM junior: Schroeder turned in a .377 average and knocked in 30 runs. He had seven doubles and one triple.

Will DeStigter, Woodbury Central junior: DeStigter tied with Drew Kluender with 34 RBIs for the team lead, and the junior hit .478. He had 12 extra-base hits.

Trey Jungers, Newell-Fonda senior: He hit .425 with 29 runs scored. He was 4-3 with a 1.75 ERA.

Isaiah Gerrietts, RSM junior: Gerrietts went 8-0 with a 0.90 ERA. On offense, he hit .319 with 15 RBIs.

Keaton Logan, Gehlen junior: Logan hit .359 with 21 RBIs. He had 11 doubles and a triple.

Evan Neumann, Kingsley-Pierson junior: Neumann hit .500 with 52 RBis. Forty-six of his 56 hits were singles. He was 6-0 on the mound with a 2.56 ERA.

Damon Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson senior: Schmid, who was voted as a first-teamer, hit .402 with 25 RBIs.