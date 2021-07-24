Xavier Galles steps up in move to catcher for Remsen St. Mary's baseball team

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Galles also had to take Bunkers’ spot in the lineup. Galles usually hit fifth in the lineup when he was healthy, but after Bunkers had to sit out, Galles moved up one more spot in the lineup.

His offense hasn’t taken a backseat since the defensive change.

Galles enters Monday’s game with a team-high 33 RBIs, and he’s hitting .345 on the season. In 87 at-bats, Galles has struck out just eight times.

“I don't really know if he had to adjust as more as he was going to get pitched better,” Dean Harpenau said. “Maybe seeing more off-speed, but then also you have to give credit to Cael Ortmann who's behind him at .356 who also, if they did walk Xavier for example, then they're going to have to deal with Cael as well who has done a nice job for us as well.”

Ortmann has had a nice season to go along with the .356 batting average. Ortmann has 30 RBIs and has eight doubles and a triple.

One other hitter who Dean Harpenau has been impressed with down the stretch has been senior Levi Waldschmitt.

Last year, Waldschmitt hit .256, but in the offseason, the Hawks senior worked on making his swing more compact. He wanted to make his swing shorter to the baseball, but longer through the strike zone.