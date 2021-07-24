Xavier Galles steps up in move to catcher for Remsen St. Mary's baseball team

Xavier Galles stepped up when he needed to, and the moment didn’t come during a game.
Yes, it had to do with baseball, but Galles’ decision helped the Remsen St. Mary’s baseball team stay on track toward the Class 1A state baseball tournament.
The Hawks made it back to the state tournament, and have the No. 1 seed heading into an 11 a.m. Monday quarterfinal against Grundy Center at Merchants Park in Carroll.
Galles stepped up when the Hawks needed a catcher. Jaxon Bunkers went down due to a back injury, and it was going to keep him out for the rest of the season.
Galles mainly played in the outfield, but he saw there was a need. Plus, Galles played in the squat as a sixth and seventh grader, so he thought he’d give it a go.
“Well, a lot of seniors wouldn't want to reach out like that, especially when they've had success out in the positions they were in, but he wants to win,” RSM coach Dean Harpenau said. “He doesn't care about All-State, whatever, what have you, he wants to win the state title.”
Once the Hawks found out that Bunkers wasn’t able to return, Galles and Hawks assistant coach Brady Harpenau went right to work re-learning the position.
Dean Harpenau said that Galles actually went back to the basics, learning how to catch certain pitches to the footwork when trying to pick a runner off.
Galles knew he had to put the time in. He worked countless hours with Brady Harpenau, and even on Saturday, the two were outside during the hot afternoon going through drills.
The drills on Saturday focused on blocking curve balls in the dirt, and the Remsen St. Mary’s pitching staff — notably Blaine Harpenau — likes to challenge hitters by throwing breaking balls low in the zone.
“Every game, he got better, if that makes sense,” Dean Harpenau said. “And he's got the right mindset. He's a kid that it's hard to frustrate. “
The Hawks were willing to be patient with Galles as he was figuring out how to be a catcher again.
“We told them up front, ‘Hey, we will live with certain things. And Blaine will live with that too.’ He's not going to become frustrated,” Dean Harpenau said. “He understands our situation. The goal is not to win a game. The goal is to get back to the state tournament and put ourselves in the chance to win the thing, to get into the title game.”
Even opposing teams were surprised how developed Galles was behind the plate.
When RSM played Newell-Fonda the first time, Galles picked off two out of his first three runners who attempted to steal a base.Mustangs activities director Brian Wilkens mentioned to Dean Harpenau after the game how impressed he was at Galles.
Galles also had to take Bunkers’ spot in the lineup. Galles usually hit fifth in the lineup when he was healthy, but after Bunkers had to sit out, Galles moved up one more spot in the lineup.
His offense hasn’t taken a backseat since the defensive change.
Galles enters Monday’s game with a team-high 33 RBIs, and he’s hitting .345 on the season. In 87 at-bats, Galles has struck out just eight times.
“I don't really know if he had to adjust as more as he was going to get pitched better,” Dean Harpenau said. “Maybe seeing more off-speed, but then also you have to give credit to Cael Ortmann who's behind him at .356 who also, if they did walk Xavier for example, then they're going to have to deal with Cael as well who has done a nice job for us as well.”
Ortmann has had a nice season to go along with the .356 batting average. Ortmann has 30 RBIs and has eight doubles and a triple.
One other hitter who Dean Harpenau has been impressed with down the stretch has been senior Levi Waldschmitt.
Last year, Waldschmitt hit .256, but in the offseason, the Hawks senior worked on making his swing more compact. He wanted to make his swing shorter to the baseball, but longer through the strike zone.
That usually translates to more hits, and that’s the result Waldschmitt has seen in 2021.
Waldschmitt leads the Hawks in batting average at .482m and he’s tied for the team lead with Blaine Harpenau in hits (42).
“For us, it feels pretty much the same because we’ve been down there so many times,” Waldschmitt said of playing at state. “We’re kind of used to these big games, and we kind of use that to our advantage. We’ve been in so many games like that, that we know what it feels like.”
Waldschmitt has hit multiple extra-base hits, including four triples and two home runs.
Waldschmitt was the hitter who got the Hawks going in the substate win over the Mustangs on Tuesday in Cherokee.
“He got a triple in the first inning and we got on the scoreboard,” Dean Harpenau said. “Boy, that's just confidence. When you can score first, you take a little bit all the way, especially when Blaine is on the mound and teams know that hey, one run could win this game really easy.”
Of course, pitching is going to be a key this week.
Blaine Harpenau has led the Hawks’ staff by going 12-0 with a 0.67 ERA. The Kirkwood baseball signee has s 120 strikeouts, and he has walked only 12 men all summer.
Harpenau has also logged 63 innings, just seven more during last year’s truncated season.