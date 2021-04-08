'You've got to love it': Trevor Miller brings passionate attitude to East head coaching job

In the past five years, the Black Raiders have put up an overall record of 114-76, with no losing seasons since 2016. But in those five seasons, East has zero state tournament berths to its credit, as the team hasn't been able to fight its way out of some tough substate brackets.

In 2020, the Black Raiders went 18-6 overall, but fell to Johnston in the Class 4A, Substate 1 championship game. The team last made it to state in 2015.

With this recent lack of success in breaking through to the state tournament, Miller has seen some frustration build within the program.

He hopes that finally getting back to state will revive the passion and commitment that he saw from East’s players back in 2013-2015, a three year stretch where the team made two state tournament trips.

In a sense, he is trying to find the rediscover the attitude that will bring the Black Raiders back to their glory days.

Players like 2013 East alums Dom Thompson-Williams, Tyler Franko, and Trey Lapke loved the game and put in work outside of practice, according to Miller. To him, to be successful in baseball, you have to love the grind.