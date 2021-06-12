ZACH JAMES: Iowa needs more officials

Wright knew he made the right call, so the words from that particular parent didn’t bother the current Heelan girls basketball coach.

The words may not have bothered Wright, but that parent’s actions struck a nerve.

“I was just bothered by that. Why am I giving up my time with my kids for this guy to watch, because this guy wouldn't have been able to watch his kid if I wasn't there, right?

“And I've tried to remember that when I watch umpires now, like, ‘Hey, when my kid's playing, that umpire might have missed that call, but my kid doesn't get to play if he's not there.’ So I've tried to remember that. I don't say I'm always great about it but, you should see me coach basketball, I sometimes don't always abide by that. But honestly, I think that is a part of it.”

The seasoned veteran went up to do a previously-scheduled game Wednesday between West Lyon and George-Little Rock.