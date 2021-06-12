ZACH JAMES: Iowa needs more officials

Lynn Evans showed up to the Lake Mills High School baseball field on Monday ready to umpire a baseball doubleheader between the Bulldogs and North Union.
He had hoped that it would be a normal night, but the former Remsen-Union teacher and coach turned Alta-Aurelia superintendent found himself in a unique situation, and it’s one unfortunately growing in the state of Iowa.
Evans had to umpire the junior varsity and varsity game by himself. He did the 14 innings behind the plate, and it’s just one case among many due to a shortage of umpires in both Iowa high school baseball and softball.
The shortage of umpires can’t be blamed on one singular thing. Many people think it’s due to parents and coaches acting in an unfavorable manner.
There’s more to it than that. No matter the reason, it’s a problem grabbing the attention of fellow umpires, coaches and even administrators.
Northwest Iowa hasn’t been immune to the umpire shortage.
Take last week, for example.
The Bishop Heelan baseball team was slated to host Council Bluffs Jefferson at Bishop Mueller Field, and the Crusaders were hoping to recognize coach Andy Osborne’s 350th win.
It turned out the doubleheader had to be cancelled, because there weren’t umpires available to work the game between the Crusaders and Yellowjackets.
Even though his celebration had been canceled, he noticed on social media the story of Lynn doing those two games up north.
“One guy who did a JV-varsity doubleheader behind the plate, that’s not easy. That’s hard work,” Osborne said,
Jay Wright has umpired games for several years, and he has filled vacant last-second spots a few times in recent memory.
There was one night in 2018, however, that stuck with Wright.
He vividly remembered a night in 2018 where he was asked to go do a game on a last-minute favor.
On that particular night, Wright’s oldest son had a game at the coach-pitch level. It’s a level in youth baseball where the coach pitches.
Wright received a call, asking if he was available to fill in. At this particular game, there was only one umpire, and they didn’t want to get into the same situation Lynn did earlier this week.
So, Wright obliged to go do it.
“I'm like ‘Hey, I want these kids to play this game. They're not going to play this game if I don't go umpire,’” Wright recalled. “So I say, ‘Okay, I'll take it and go.’"
Wright then remembered that after the game, a parent from the losing team walked up to Wright, and he berated Wright for a call he made.
Wright knew he made the right call, so the words from that particular parent didn’t bother the current Heelan girls basketball coach.
The words may not have bothered Wright, but that parent’s actions struck a nerve.
“I was just bothered by that. Why am I giving up my time with my kids for this guy to watch, because this guy wouldn't have been able to watch his kid if I wasn't there, right?
“And I've tried to remember that when I watch umpires now, like, ‘Hey, when my kid's playing, that umpire might have missed that call, but my kid doesn't get to play if he's not there.’ So I've tried to remember that. I don't say I'm always great about it but, you should see me coach basketball, I sometimes don't always abide by that. But honestly, I think that is a part of it.”
The seasoned veteran went up to do a previously-scheduled game Wednesday between West Lyon and George-Little Rock.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association hasn’t been blind to this problem. Executive Director Tom Keating acknowledged that the state has tried for several years to improve the situation.
“Interestingly enough, we have more umpires registered this year than last year,” Keating said. “For some organizations, some youth organizations require them to be registered with us. What we do know, similar to our situation with superintendents, with athletic directors, we’ve got a generation of folks close to retirement, and there’s so many of them. Keeping up with new registrations is a challenge.”
Keating said that the IHSAA is looking at how many games those registered umpires are doing at the varsity level, and whether schools are getting the same officials over and over again. They want to find out whether schools are having trouble finding officials.
“The reality is, without officials, you can’t have a game,” Keating said.
The solution is simple: There needs to be a younger corps of umpires.
Easier said than done, I know.
There’s no one right way of going about this, but umpire Ryan Dunkel brought up a good suggestion.
Throughout the country, Dunkel has seen high schools and colleges offer umpiring classes. There, the prospective officials learn about different sports, but it gives a general background of what one needs to know to be an official.
It might spark something for a student looking for a job in the summer, or it might even fulfill a requirement for a sports management major at the collegiate level.
“Until we start doing stuff like that, it’s going to be hard,” Dunkel said. “We’re having kids umpire our games at the Little League level. I think the IHSAA is pushing hard to recruit guys, but we have to figure out something soon.”
Speaking from experience, I was a junior high umpire in 2014 and 2015 while spending college summers at home and even dabbled in some games as a Montezuma senior in 2013.
It was a good way to make some money, and the games were early in the morning with little fanfare.
Those games -- especially the ones behind the plate -- taught me not only about baseball, but it also showed me how to handle situations with dignity and respect.
If you’re a high school or college kid on the fence thinking about being an official in any sport, feel free to reach out and I can help, or I can try to connect you with someone who can help.
High school sports need officials. Kids need to play.