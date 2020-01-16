BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Denison-Schleswig downs Sergeant Bluff-Luton on last-second 3

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Denison-Schleswig High School senior Damien Magunson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer Thursday to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36-33 in a non-conference game.

SB-L's Majok Majouk contested Magunson's shot but the Monarchs senior put the ball over Majouk's reach.

The Warriors had an eight-point lead in the third quarter.

Both teams played in a 2-3 zone for the first 24 minutes, but according to Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf, the Monarchs switched over to a man-to-man defense for the fourth quarter.

The Monarchs forced 19 turnovers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I think there were opportunities to score against their man, but we didn't take good enough care of the ball," Vander Schaaf said. "I felt like there were plays that could have been made. We'll continue to watch film and we'll continue to find ways to make the plays that win games."

Jake Layman and Daniel Wright both scored nine points. Charlie Wiebers led the Monarchs with a game-high 12 points.

LENNOX 60, VERMILLION 56: Jakob Dobney scored 20 points for the Tanagers in the loss.

Dillon Gestring contributed 11 points.

GIRLS