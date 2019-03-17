SIOUX CENTER, Iowa | Cade Bleeker of Sioux Center High School and Kassidy Pingel of Cherokee High School each earned most valuable player honors while leading their respective all-star teams to victory during Saturday’s Defender Gold Club games at DeWitt Gymnasium.
Bleeker scored 25 points while leading Black to a 107-104 win over White. Bleeker, averaged 19.9 per game this season for the Warriors, converted 6 of 14 three-point attempts while also providing six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Bleeker’s Sioux Center teammate, Charlie Dykshorn, scored 18 points while Jacob Vis (Western Christian) added 17 points. Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Grant Brouwer tallied 16 points while Rock Valley’s Brayton Van Kekerix added 11 points.
Mach Nyah, who helped Storm Lake to a three-way tie for the Lakes Conference championship, paced White with 26 points and seven assists. South Dakota State recruit Owen Coburn (Spirit Lake) added 18 points and 10 rebounds while Chase Ranschau (West Sioux) and Alex Irwin (Le Mars) tallied 17 and 12 points, respectively.
Pingel scored a game-high 29 points while leading the Team White girls to an 86-82 win over Team Black. Pingel, who averaged 19.5 points during the season for the Cherokee team that shared the Lakes Conference championship with Le Mars, also provided eight rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Jori Bronner, who helped Unity Christian reach the Class 2A state tournament, added 19 points for White on 9 of 13 field goal shooting. Payton Slaughter (Cherokee) supplied 11 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and six assists.
Josie Condon (Estherville Lincoln Central) scored 14 points for Black while Rachel Bozonie (Storm Lake) and Madison Dreckman (Le Mars) each added 12 points. Coming through with 10 points each were Erika Pottebaum (Boyden-Hull) and Jadeyn Schutt (MOC-Floyd Valley).