ANKENY, Iowa – Tenth-ranked Ankeny Centennial pulled away in the second half and handed Sioux City East a 50-31 setback in an Iowa girls Class 5A regional semifinal here Saturday.
University of Missouri volleyball recruit Kenna Sauer scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, converting 10 of 10 free throws. Ankeny Centennial advanced to a regional final while East closed its season with a 14-9 overall record.
Katlynn Tucker was the only player in double figures for East with 10 points. Taylor Drent just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Ankeny Centennial clung to a 14-11 lead after a low-scoring first half. It was still a four-point game until midway through the third quarter when the hosts went on a mini-run to go up by 11.