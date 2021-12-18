ARENA INVITATIONAL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West girls building as the season progresses

SIOUX CITY — The younger players on the West High School girls basketball team got their first taste of what it’s like to play in a big-time arena.

And, for a while, the Wolverines handled their situation well.

The Wolverines hung with Spirit Lake in the first quarter, and even during the first half, and that gave them confidence that can help them for the stretch run.

The Indians pulled away, however, to take a 54-38 victory at The Arena Invitational Saturday afternoon, held at the Tyson Events Center.

“They’re playing lots of minutes, so it’s a matter of getting used to how to play,” West girls coach Betsy Boetger said. “They’re getting the plays down. We’re getting there.”

The Wolverines trailed 10-8 at the beginning of the second quarter, while trailed by eight at the half.

Even when West was hanging around during the first half, Boetger wasn’t afraid to play some of those younger players. She knows that giving those girls that experience can pay dividends down the road.

She ended up being right, as all eight players who were in the scorebook ended up making either a basket or a free throw.

Kiah Davis led the Wolverines with 11 points. Three different Wolverines — Libby Buhman, Vera Grom and Jersie Cherkas — each scored five points.

“We need to continue to have that consistency,” Boetger said. “When the ones who are injured come back, that’ll add to the collection. We know everyone is capable of doing it. I think they’re just starting to realize that they can do it. We believe in them like they should believe in themselves.”

So, what is Boetger focusing on going into the holiday break?

“We need to communicate, rotate better and look for everyone to become a better scorer,” the Wolverines coach said.

Spirit Lake came down to The Arena, and the Indians have had a very tough schedule.

The Indians have faced Worthington, Minnesota’s squad, Class 3A defending champion Unity Christian, Spencer and Estherville-Lincoln Central. The Tigers and Midgets are also ranked.

With the win, the Indians moved up to 4-5.

Todd Rogers is in his second season with the Indians, and he’s been pleased with how well the Indians have dealt with their tough schedule.

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Rogers said. “That record is deceiving when you play No. 1 Unity and No. 2 E-LC. We played Spencer, and they’re ranked 10th in 4A. We’re getting deeper on the bench. It’s the confidence and work ethic.”

Taylor Schneider led the Indians with 13 points, as she made five shots and 3 of 4 free throws. Senior Brooke Smith scored nine points, on three makes and two free throws.

That schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Indians face state-qualifier Cherokee on Tuesday before getting into the holiday break.

Millard South 71, North boys 31

North boys basketball coach David Den Herder walked out of the locker room understandably frustrated, but he knows there will be better days ahead.

Maybe even in the near future.

For now, though, the Stars know they didn’t put their best performance forward against Millard South.

The Stars trailed 19-5 at the end of the first quarter.

“That’s the biggest thing, we were a little bit gassed,” Den Herder said. “I wasn’t super excited with how we came out in the first half. You try to take some positives. We wanted to run our offense and dictate what we wanted to do. Most frustrating game? No. It’s not super frustrating, but we have to find a way to flush it.”

The Stars might be able to “flush” the loss, as they host Council Bluffs Jefferson on Monday. The Yellowjackets are 1-5, riding a four-game losing streak.

Carter Pinney was named to the Terry Hersom All-Tournament team.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 65, Emmetsburg 51

The Midgets ended the game on an 18-5 run, and that run lasted for the final 5:22.

Both teams played close throughout the game, even though E-LC is ranked second in this week’s Class 2A Associated Press poll, and the E-Hawks are now 0-6 on the season.

It was early in the morning, and the E-Hawks were wanting to start the invitational with a shock.

However, the Midgets had a different plan.

The Midgets scored eight straight points during that span, including four from Owen Larson.

Larson led the Midgets with 24 points while Blake Ingvall had 11 and Jack Jensen scored 10.

“It was tiring and we just had to push through it,” Larson said. “We knew we were the better team. We were stronger, we had better depth, and we’re more athletic. We had to go down there and pull out the win.”

Iowa Lakes women 69, DMACC 59

The Lakers trailed 21-11 at the end of the first quarter, but a few 3s in the final 30 minutes helped the Lakers beat the Bears in the only women’s college basketball game during the tournament.

Okoboji High School grad Magan Christopherson scored 24 points while fellow Pioneers grad Camry Jones scored two points.

Jaeda Whitner led Iowa Lakes with 25 points.

