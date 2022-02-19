Basketball roundup: Dakota Valley sweeps Madison at home

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team won its 15th game of the season, beating Madison 67-37 at home on Friday night.

Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 17 points, while Peyton Tritz scored 16. Jorja VanDenHul had 12.

Tritz also had 10 rebounds, while Rosenquist had nine. Rosenquist also had 10 assists and four steals.

Remsen St. Mary’s 68, Woodbine 45: The Remsen St. Mary’s High School girls basketball team advanced to the Class 1A-Region 2 championship game later this week with a 69-45 win over Woodbine.

The Hawks scored 42 points throughout the second half while holding the Tigers to just 22 points.

Whitney Jensen led the Hawks with 20 points. She nailed two 3-pointers.

Halle Galles had a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double. The Hawks sophomore collected eight offensive rebounds.

Carmindee Ricke had 13 points.

Newell-Fonda 75, Audubon 39: The Mustangs led 38-16 at the half.

Mary Walker led the Mustangs with 15 points, while Kierra Jungers scored 10.

Eleven different Mustangs scored in the regional semifinal win.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Central 38: The Generals outscored the Rebels 15-4 throughout the second quarter in this Class 2A-Region 2 semifinal.

Madison Brouwer led the Generals with 18 points, while Marissa Ackerman and Olivia Hensch each had 14.

Halle Laursen led the Rebels with 12 points.

Ridge View 68, West Monona 42: The Raptors led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter in the 2A-1 semifinal.

Boys basketball

Dakota Valley 71, Madison 40: The Panthers’ big quarter scored 24 points throughout the third quarter Friday to secure another win.

Both Randy Rosenquist and Issac Bruns recorded double-doubles. Rosenquist had 23 points and 10 assists, while Bruns had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaxon Hennies also scored 15 points.

Ponca 75, Creighton 52: The Indians led 29-9 after the first quarter, and then they scored 39 second-half points.

Zach Fernau made six 3s en route to a 20-point game. Taylor Korth added 14 points, while Tucker McGill scored 12.

Dalton Lamprecht scored 10 points and had five assists.

