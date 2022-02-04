Basketball roundup: Sioux City West girls win at Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa — The West High School girls basketball team won yet another game in the MissourI River Activities Conference with a 54-38 victory on Friday over Le Mars at Le Mars High School.

Lily Juhnke led the Wolverines with 17 points. Juhnke made three 3-pointers en route to collecting those points.

Kiah Davis contributed 14 points while Gabby Wagner had 12 points.

Sarah Brown led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

The Wolverines led 28-14 at the half.

North 56, Council Bluffs Jefferson 22: The Stars scored 31 points during the second half to get the road win on Friday.

Maddie Craighead led the Stars with 16 points. Craighead scored 10 of those points during the second half.

Ten of the 11 Stars who played on Friday scored.

Newell-Fonda 85, Alta-Aurelia 30: The Mustangs, who won their 12th straight game on Friday, led 55-8 at the half.

The win also secured an undefeated season in Twin Lakes Conference play. The Mustangs won all 11 games.

Mia Walker and Mary Walker each scored 14 points. Mia Walker hit four 3-pointers, while Mary Walker made two 3s.

Kinzee Hinders scored 13 points.

Brielle Englemann led the Warriors with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Bishop Heelan 45: The Warriors held the Crusaders to 10 first-half points en route to the win on Friday.

Heelan scored 29 of its 45 points in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Smith led the Warriors with 27 points, while Tylar Lutgen and Dylon Schaap each scored 11.

Carter Kuehl led the Crusaders with 22 points.

Woodbury Central 65, Ridge View 49: Aidan O’Mara hit eight 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats with 24 points. O’Mara connected on six 3s in the first half.

Dallas Kluender hit 10 shots and three free throws for a 23-point game.

Cade Harriman led the Raptors with 21 points. Tracin Price scored 14 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0