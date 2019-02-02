MADISON, S.D. | Dakota Valley’s girls basketball team led from start to finish Saturday morning while posting a 43-35 win over Groton during the Dakota XII/NEC Girls Clash.
Grace Bass scored 11 points for Dakota Valley (5-9), which jumped to a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, then stretched its advantage to 31-13 at halftime. After three quarters, Coach Tammy Lilly’s squad had a 39-22 lead.
Morgan Tritz won Player of the Game honors for the Panthers, finishing with 10 points. Rachel Wente added seven points.
Kaycie Hawkins led Groton with 11 points.
Dakota Valley will play at Sioux City North Monday night.