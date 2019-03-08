DES MOINES | Community is part of what being the Boyden-Hull boys basketball program is all about.
Even as a 13-year old, Beau De Jongh dreamt of what it would be like to be Brandt Van Roekel, one of the Comets he witnessed as a fan at Wells Fargo Arena. Van Roekel threw over 200 assists for the squad that won a second straight Class 1A state championship in 2013, edging Storm Lake St. Mary’s 49-45.
De Jongh’s dream came true. He’ll be a starter Friday afternoon when Boyden-Hull faces North Linn in the Class 2A state finals.
“Watching those guys as I was growing up playing here, winning the championship really looked a good thing,” said De Jongh. “I know Keyton (Moser) has said this and I know multiple kids on our team have said it. This is what we’ve been dreaming about since we were kids.”
Imagine today’s young Boyden-Hull fans dreaming about what it would be like to be De Jongh, Moser, Spencer Te Slaa, Carter Francis or Brett Van Der Wilt, the starters who will aim for the program’s fourth state championship. Elementary and middle school boys have been part of Boyden-Hull’s enthusiastic fan base of all ages who have seen three of the program’s 17 state-qualifying teams win titles, four have taken second, three were third and two were fourth.
“It feels great for our community because they love state titles,” said Moser. “We’ve been on a six-year drought from going to the tournament and now we’re going to the championship game.”
Bill Francis relishes championship moments. Friday night marks his fifth championship game as Boyden-Hull’s coach.
Francis’ first squad fell 61-49 to Pomeroy-Palmer in the 2001 1A title game when the event was played at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Two years later, the Comets were 49-35 winners over Newell-Fonda and in 2012, they defeated Danville 63-45 when the tourney was in its seventh year at Wells Fargo.
“These kids were sitting in the bleachers watching the 2012 and 2013 championship teams,” said Francis. “They grew up wanting it. My coaching staff, Bob Kleinwolterink and Jeff Meyn, we’ve been together for 18 years with no changes. That consistency just keeps feeding the program.
“We have a simple approach. We teach the kids how we want to play, we turn in our whistle and just let them go. We don’t interfere. We don’t try to coach too much. They know how to play the game and they play the game hard. That’s all we ask. Just give it your best effort and we’ll live with the results.”
Among this week’s Boyden-Hull fans is the school’s former coach, Paul Walton, who took seven teams to state. Walton, who was named to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame in 2001, had one of the best seats in the house for Wednesday night’s 62-59 semifinal win over South Hamilton, as he sat on the ledge of nine chairs behind press row, a spot reserved for guests of the IHSAA or its sponsors.
“I talk to Paul all the time,” said Francis. “He started this out. I have the privilege of continuing it. I don’t want to let him down or let the community down and get these kids playing as hard as they can. Our fans appreciate kids who work hard. You don’t have to win every game for them, but you have to work hard. It’s just a great bunch of kids.”
De Jongh, a 6-3 senior, leads the Siouxland Conference champions with a 17.3 scoring average and is shooting 55 percent from the field. Moser, a 6-2 junior who scored 19 points in the semis, takes a 12.3 average and 52.2 percent shooting to the final, which includes outstanding 12 of 14 connections in two games this week.
Te Slaa, a 6-3 junior, scores at 9.9 clip. The coach’s son, 6-1 senior Carter Francis (6.5 ppg) also starts along with 5-10 senior Van Der Wilt (3.4 ppg).
Like Boyden-Hull, North Linn is playing in its first Class 2A tournament. Last year’s 1A state runner-up is led by Upper Iowa University recruit Jake Hilmer, whose 26.1 scoring average includes a 26-point performance in Wednesday’s 54-47 semifinal win over Van Meter.