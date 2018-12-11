NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Charlie Cox and Paul Bruns combined to score 43 points as they led Dakota Valley past Beresford 79-62 in a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball game played Tuesday.
Cox had a game-high 22 points while Bruns had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Cox was one carom behind Bruns with nine. Dakota Valley led 41-25 at the half and used a 25-8 third quarter to pull away for the win.
Chayce Montagne also had 10 points for the Panthers.
Dallas Davis had 14 points while Tyler Kropuenske and Alex Atwood added 13 for the Watchdogs.