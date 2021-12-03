 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan basketball falls just short in game against Treynor

  • 0
East defeats Heelan boys basketball

Heelan's Carter Kuehl dribbles to the basket as East's Kelynn Jacobsen defends him during Sioux City East vs Bishop Heelan basketball action in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. East boys defeated Heelan 57-49.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School basketball team lost in a 50-46 home non-conference home game on Thursday to Treynor.

Matt Noll led the Crusaders in scoring with 17 points, and he also had four rebounds. He was the only double-digit scorer for the Crusaders.

Sean Schaefer also had seven points.

Heelan was 16-for-51 from the floor.

Jace Tams led the Cardinals with 17 points.

Woodbury Central 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50: Wildcats senior Dallas Kluender scored a game-high 28 points in the win on the road.

Aidan O’Mara hit three 3-pointers and three shots inside the arc, good for a 15-point game.

Drew Kluender also scored 10 points.

Lance Berends had 22 points to lead the Hawks. Kooper Ebel had 19 points.

Gehlen Catholic 66, Cherokee 65: Jays senior Carter DeRocher nailed nine shots Thursday and made all six free throws to score a game-high 26 points.

People are also reading…

Keaten Bonderson had 22 points, and he also made nine shots.

The Jays shot 39 percent as a whole.

Wil Lugar led the Braves with 25 points, as he was 10-for-23.

Levi Pingel had 13 points.

Western Christian 75, West Sioux 39: Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 17 points. He made three 3s and was 6 of 9 in free throws.

Brayden Van Meeteren made six shots for 12 points.

Tate VanRegenmorter had 10 points.

Westwood 73, Siouxland Christian 67: The Rebels’ leading scorer was Carson Topf, who scored 24 points.

The Rebels made 37 percent of their shots.

Denison-Schleswig 51, Storm Lake 47: Monarchs Seuntjens made three 3s for a 24-point game. He helped the Monarchs to a 40-percent clip on Thursday.

Luke Wiebers scored 10 points.

The Tornadoes were led by Austin Gaffney with 12 points. Sam Slight had 11.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: East vs Heelan boys basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News