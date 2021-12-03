BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Treynor edges Bishop Heelan in non-conference game

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team lost in a 50-46 home non-conference home game on Thursday to Treynor.

Matt Noll led the Crusaders in scoring with 17 points, and he also had four rebounds. He was the only double-digit scorer for the Crusaders.

Sean Schaefer also had seven points.

Heelan was 16-for-51 from the floor.

Jace Tams led the Cardinals with 17 points.

Woodbury Central 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50: Wildcats senior Dallas Kluender scored a game-high 28 points in the win on the road.

Aidan O’Mara hit three 3-pointers and three shots inside the arc, good for a 15-point game.

Drew Kluender also scored 10 points.

Lance Berends had 22 points to lead the Hawks. Kooper Ebel had 19 points.

Gehlen Catholic 66, Cherokee 65: Jays senior Carter DeRocher nailed nine shots Thursday and made all six free throws to score a game-high 26 points.

Keaten Bonderson had 22 points, and he also made nine shots.

The Jays shot 39 percent as a whole.

Wil Lugar led the Braves with 25 points, as he was 10-for-23.

Levi Pingel had 13 points.

Western Christian 75, West Sioux 39: Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 17 points. He made three 3s and was 6 of 9 in free throws.

Brayden Van Meeteren made six shots for 12 points.

Tate VanRegenmorter had 10 points.

Westwood 73, Siouxland Christian 67: The Rebels’ leading scorer was Carson Topf, who scored 24 points.

The Rebels made 37 percent of their shots.

Denison-Schleswig 51, Storm Lake 47: Monarchs Seuntjens made three 3s for a 24-point game. He helped the Monarchs to a 40-percent clip on Thursday.

Luke Wiebers scored 10 points.

The Tornadoes were led by Austin Gaffney with 12 points. Sam Slight had 11.

