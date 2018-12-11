SIOUX CITY -- The latest member of the East High 1,000-point club was honored before the game, then Aidan Vanderloo tacked on 23 more points to his total, leading the Black Raiders past Heelan 93-51 at East High.
Vanderloo went over 1,000 points in a win over South Sioux City on Saturday, becoming the seventh in school history to teach the milestone.
“That’s a great achievement and I give credit to all the guys I’ve played over time that have helped me get there and all the coaches along the way,” Vanderloo said. “It’s not so much my milestone, but a team deal. Give a lot of credit to the guys and coaches I’ve played with.”
Vanderloo, who ran his total to 1,042 points, joined an elite list of former Black Raiders who have reached 1,000 points.
That includes Adam Woodbury (1,434), Van Rees (1,345), Landon Scott (1,297), Jailen Billings (1,042), Ben Jacobson (1,039) and Roman Gentry (1,011).
Jaleque Dunson also had a hot hand for East, ranked No. 9 in Iowa Class 4A, sharing game-high scoring honors with 23 points. Dunson’s three straight 3-pointers to start the second quarter got the Black Raiders rolling, but they were already on top, 20-6, at the end of the first quarter.
East stretched its lead to 44-20 at halftime and 68-37 at the end of the third quarter.
“There was a stretch offensively where we came at them from 20 different angles,” East Coach Ras Vanderloo said. “When teams are hitting shots and they’re athletic it’s hard to guard. But give Heelan credit, they worked hard, it was just one of those perfect storms for us.”
Heelan (0-5) came into the game at a noticeable height disadvantage. The tallest Crusader starters were 6-foot-3 and they had trouble matching up against East’s 6-foot-7 Javonte Keck, who scored 14 points and snared seven rebounds.
The Black Raiders (4-0) nailed eight 3-pointers, including five by Dunson, a 6-3 junior who reached his career high with 23 points.
Daniel Callahan, starting in place of injured Jack Peterson, tallied eight points. A total of 11 players broke into the scoring column for East, which shot 34 of 61 for 55.7 percent.
Heelan was led by Sam O’Hern with 14 points and Tommy Schiltz with 10. The two combined to hit five treys, but it wasn’t nearly enough to contend with a talented East squad.
East plays at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday while Heelan is at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.