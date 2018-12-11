SIOUX CITY – Cliff McCray finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Sioux City West defense stymied Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in a 77-27 Wolverines win in a Missouri River Activities Conference game here Tuesday.
West led 43-17 at halftime and allowed just 10 points in the second half.
“We played hard-nosed defense,” said West Coach Coco Cofield.
Adien Belt finished with 16 points for West (4-1, 4-1 MRAC). Marcus McCray had 12 points and Kyrel Hanks added 10.
Quran Owens scored 18 points for Thomas Jefferson (0-4, 0-3).
West plays next at Bishop Heelan on Tuesday.