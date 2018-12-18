ONAWA, Iowa -- Woodbury Central outlasted West Monona in overtime, registering a 77-74 victory over the Spartans in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball fray in Onawa. The victory marked the first of the year for Coach Trevor Alfredson's club.
Mitchell Countryman, a junior guard, paced the victors with 21 points. Fellow junior Matt Carney added 19 points, while Cane Schmitt, a sophomore, contributed nine. Schmitt's two free throws and a charity toss by senior Derek Hytrek accounted for the winning margin.
Calvin Coffman led a quartet of double-digit performers for the hosts, notching a game-high 22 points. Dylan Collison added 16, while Logan Feige and Brett Collison chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Woodbury Central enjoyed a 3-point halftime cushion that the Spartans turned to a 2-point home team advantage to begin the final stanza. The teams ended regulation knotted at 66 points apiece.
With the victory, Woodbury Central improves to 1-10 on the season. West Monona, which broke into the victory column in its last outing at Underwood, slipped to 1-8.
OKOBOJI 71, CENTRAL LYON 62: Jamison Helmers scored 19 points to lead the Pioneers to a Sioouxland Conference boys basketball win over the Lions in a game played in Milford Tuesday.
Lucas Lorenzen also added 13 points and Kyle Martin 12 for Okoboji. The Lions were led by Zed Heimensen's game-high 27 points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 56, HOMER 34: Gaven DeJager scored 18 points as the Lawton-Bronson boys basketball team defeated Homer 56-34 on Tuesday in Lawton, Iowa.
Zach Verzani finished with 10 points for the Eagles (6-3).
Caleb Kearnes had 10 points for Homer (1-5).