Abracadabra: Ida Grove OA-Bcig vanquishes Lawton-Bronson 64-33

Yes, Ida Grove OA-Bcig looked superb in beating Lawton-Bronson, but no autographs please after its 64-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 21, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Ida Grove OA-Bcig took on Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian on January 20 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. For more, click here.

