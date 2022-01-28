Abracadabra: Ida Grove OA-Bcig vanquishes Lawton-Bronson 64-33

Yes, Ida Grove OA-Bcig looked superb in beating Lawton-Bronson, but no autographs please after its 64-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Ida Grove OA-Bcig took on Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian on January 20 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.